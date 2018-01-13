Prep girls basketball: Meadowdale gets first league win with victory over Hawks

1 of 7

Fresh off their own first league win Wednesday night over Oak Harbor, the Mountlake Terrace girls basketball team traveled to league and Edmonds School District rival Meadowdale on Friday night. The host Mavericks, still looking for their first Wesco 3A league win to keep their hopes of post-season play alive, proved to be more than the Hawks could handle. The Mavs dominated the second half of play to record a 52-23 win in the Stable at Meadowdale High School.

The Mavericks rushed out to a 6-0 lead after 1:48 had expired, and were up 12-0 before the Hawks were able to score, thanks to a 3-pointer from Nohea Morrison with 1:28 remaining in first. The quarter ended with Meadowdale leading Terrace 14-4, thanks in large part to sophomore Lilly Williams and her nine-points.

The Lady Hawks fought back in the second period with another Morrison 3-pointer and four points from senior Jasmine Zenk. The Hawks also played good team defense, holding the Mavs to four points as a team, closing the gap to 18-13 — with Meadowdale with the lead.

That would prove to be all Terrace had in the tank for the game.

Meadowdale started the third quarter on a 13-0 run, capped off by two Lilly Williams 3-pointers. From there, they ran away and hid from Terrace, outscoring them 34-10 in the second half to cap a 52-23 victory.

Meadowdale coach Caitlyn Houvener talked about what she said to her team at halftime after their poor second quarter.

“I got on them a little bit, cause we weren’t playing very hard and we weren’t playing smart. We were turning the ball over. We made some adjustments. We went to man-toman defense and I told the girls they had to work every possession. We were able to force turnovers and force them into some bad shots. That really helped to spark our offense.”

Offensively, the Mavericks were led by Williams, who had a game-high 21, with 12 in the second half, and junior guard Camryn Cassidy who finished with 11 — nine of those coming after halftime.

“Lilly stepped up huge,” Houvener said. “We needed her to have a big game. She was doing it, not only offensively, but she was rebounding, getting steals and playing great defense. She had a complete game.” Houvener added that Camryn Cassidy also “really stepped up big, driving, finishing, knocking down shots and finding her teammates.”

The win keeps Meadowdale in the hunt for post-season play in the form of a play-in game to qualify for the district tournament. The top four finishers in the league automatically qualify, while fifth- through ninth-place teams must play a preliminary round of play-in qualifying games. Currently Meadowdale is in a group of teams — along with Everett and Marysville-Getchell — that all have one league victory and are vying for one of those last spots.

“That’s what we’re striving for. So we’re hoping for a few more of these (wins) and be one of those teams that gets that play-in game and gets the chance to make it to the (district) playoffs,” Houvener said.

The Mavericks look to build on this win Wednesday, when they travel to Lynnwood High School to take on the Royals. That game will start at 7:15 p.m

The Hawks hope to rebound on Wednesday, when they play host to the Shorewood Thunderbirds at 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Girls Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Meadowdale, Jan. 12

Terrace 04 09 03 07 —23

Meadowdale 14 04 18 16 —52

Terrace scoring: Nohea Morrison 9, Jasmine Zenk 9, Aynika Nuckles 2, Kierra Scott 2

Meadowdale scoring: Lilly Williams 21, Camryn Cassidy 11, Alicia Morrison 9, Kaisha Stark 3, Maia Austvold 2, Soriah Swinton 2, Fatoumata Jaiteh 2, Tyra Gallagher 1, Cassidy Gamble 1

Records: Terrace 1-4 in 3A Wesco League, 2-11 overall; Meadowdale 1-4 in 3A Wesco League, 4-9 overall

Terrace’s next game: versus Shorewood, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Meadowdale’s next game: at Lynnwood Wednesday, Jan. 17, 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Story and photos by Scott Williams