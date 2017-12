Prep girls basketball photo gallery: Mavs, Royals play in Terrace Holiday Tournament

Photos from Day 1 of the Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament, which includes girls teams from Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace.

Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament, girls’ scores from Day 1 (Tues., Dec. 26)

Mariner 74 – Mountlake Terrace 44

Kamiak 63 – Shorecrest 51

Shorewood 57 – Sedro-Woolley 50 (OT)

Edmonds-Woodway 57 – Marysville-Getchell 30

Union 66 – Lynnwood 56

Meadowdale 65 – Nathan Hale 31

Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament, Day 2 schedule (Wed., Dec. 27)

11:00 a.m. — Lynnwood vs. Shorewood

12:45 p.m. — Sedro Woolley vs. Shorecrest

2:30 p.m. — Mountlake Terrace vs. Zillah

4:15 p.m. — Mariner vs. Marysville-Getchell

6:00 p.m. — Kamiak vs Meadowdale

7:45 p.m. — Edmonds-Woodway vs. Union

–Photos by Jonah Wallace