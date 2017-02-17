Prep girls basketball: Postseason victory for the Royals against Snohomish

1 of 12

With a postseason record of 25-2 over the past four years, the Lynnwood Royals have proven their ability to consistently win games that mean the most. On Friday, the Royals did it again.

With a District 1 3A title on the line, Lynnwood fought off a strong Snohomish Panthers squad and grabbed a 55-53 victory Friday at Jackson High School in Mill Creek.

The win not only was the 26th for the Royals in postseason play since 2013 and earned them the 2016-2017 District 1 trophy, but was the team’s 15th triumph in a row this season, their second this year over the no. 6 team in the WIAA’s RPI state ranking, and a goal achiever for the squad.

Lynnwood had already clinched a spot in the regional round of the WIAA 3A State Girls Basketball Tournament going into Friday’s match-up with Snohomish, so the game had no consequence to this year’s postseason and a possible run to the state championship tournament at the Tacoma Dome. But the team still wanted to put out their best effort.

“We talked the other day about do we want to just show up and keep it as plain as we can, let everybody play; and we decided as a team that no, we want to get this,” explained Coach Brent Hudson. “We want to win this. We want to be district champions. We want to win the tournament.”

“We love the fact that we had won the (Wesco League 3A conference) in the regular season, and I think in some ways we wanted to prove to ourselves that the RPI (the WIAA’s formulaic ranking of state teams), that we’re better than it says we are. We wanted to be able to beat a couple of the teams that are higher than us.” Hudson continued.

In addition to the two wins over Snohomish this season, Lynnwood had already defeated the WIAA’s no. 5-ranked team Stanwood twice this year.

The Royals had to battle to earn their victory over the Panthers on Friday. After the teams played to a 24-24 tie in the first half, some defensive adjustments made in the halftime locker room paid off for Lynnwood as Snohomish was contained to just five points in the third quarter.

Lynnwood took an eight-point advantage, 37-29, going into the final eight minutes but saw Snohomish chip away at their lead, getting as close as two points a couple times in the fourth quarter.

“They just kept coming,” Hudson said about the Panthers’ never-say-die attitude in the fourth quarter. “Every now and then I thought, oh, we’re going to make a run here and we’re going to put them away, and then they just came back. Or we’re ahead and I just kept thinking, okay, here we go – but no. We’d hit a big three and then they would just respond.”

After Lynnwood’s Rachel Walsh grabbed an offensive rebound and made a lay-in, giving the Royals a 54-46 lead with 1:58 to go in the game, the Panthers fought their way back to within four points at 54-50 with a Kyra Beckman free throw and a Maya DuChesne three-pointer. But Lynnwood clamped down on defense, didn’t allow any more Snohomish points until an inconsequential three-pointer at the final buzzer, and walked off with the victory.

“They’re a really good team, which is great for us – it was great for us to have to battle,” Hudson stated after the game. “It was good for us to get pressed. We haven’t had as many close games, even the games that we loss. There weren’t enough tight ones to be in that pressure situation. So it was great to be making pressure free throws, having to play defense; so it was great.”

Lynnwood also found a way to win even though they shot poorly from beyond the three-point arc. The Royals missed their first 13 three-pointers of the game before Kaprice Boston sunk one three minutes into the fourth quarter.

“That just sort of broke it open for us,” Hudson said of Boston’s three-point jumper. “That was huge for us.”

Later in the fourth quarter Boston converted another three-point shot attempt, and Taylor Fahey added one of her own, but as a team Lynnwood shot only 3-for-18 from behind the arc for the game.

Boston led the Royals in scoring with 15 points. Kelsey Rogers scored 11 points – all in the second half – while Fahey chipped in 10 points.

Beckman led all scorers in the game with 16 points – six from the field and 10 from the free throw line. DuChesne added 14 points for the Panthers.

Both teams will play in the regional round of the state playoffs Feb. 24 or 25, but dates, sites and times won’t be finalized until all district tournaments around the state are completed. Hudson expects Lynnwood to get a no. 9 through no. 13 seed in the state tournament bracket, which will likely get them a regional game fairly close to home, maybe back at Jackson High School.

“We would love it,” Hudson said of the possibility of returning to Jackson for their regional game. “We had an opportunity to play here tonight, get use to the gym, and it’s pretty close to us. Maybe the RPI will work out in our favor, who knows.”

Prep Girls Basketball: Snohomish vs. Lynnwood, Feb. 17 (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament championship game)

Snohomish 13 11 5 14 — 53

Lynnwood 10 14 13 18 — 55

Lynnwood individual scoring: Kaprice Boston 15, Kelsey Rogers 11, Taylor Fahey 10, Valerie Bell 7, Reilly Walsh 6, Rachel Walsh 4, Nakia Boston 2, Kia Crawford

Snohomish individual scoring: Kyra Beckman 16, Maya DuChesne 14, Emily Preach 6, Quinn Otteson 6, Courtney Perry 4, Katie Brandvold 3, Madi VanSligtenhorst 2, Morgan Marshall 2, Sam Beeman, Kinslee Gallatin

Records: Lynnwood 19-4 overall; Snohomish 17-6 overall

Lynnwood next game: opponent, site and time to-be-announced (WIAA 3A State Basketball Tournament regional game)

–By Doug Petrowski