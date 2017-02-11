Prep girls basketball: Royals continue in tournament after strong 61-30 victory

1 of 7

A champion can take an occasional blow but must keep fighting in order to retain their title; Lynnwood’s Kaprice Boston suffered a strike to the jaw on Friday, but the senior and her Royals’ teammates certainly weren’t fazed by it.

Boston’s thump was the only harm the visiting Arlington Eagles afflicted on the 2A/3A Wesco League regular season champs as the Royals took down the Eagles 61-30 in a District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament first round game Friday at Lynnwood High School.

With the victory, Lynnwood – the tourney’s no. 1-seed – will square off against no. 4-seeded Stanwood Spartans on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in a tourney semi-final game at Mountlake Terrace High School. Tip-off is expected to be a 7:45 p.m.

Arlington had trouble standing toe-to-toe against the Royals, but did get in strong punch on Friday. In the third quarter, Boston took an inadvertent forearm to the jaw while pulling up for a short range jumper just inside the lane. Despite the knock, the 5-foot-11 guard made the jumper and the subsequent free throw. Boston showed some discomfort after the collision, but didn’t need any attention from the Royals’ training staff.

“I got hit in the jaw pretty hard, but it’s alright; I’ll be fine,” Boston said after the game.

While not playing in the fourth quarter – Lynnwood Coach Brent Hudson had pulled all his starters during the third quarter – Boston scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Royals in the victory.

Arlington, with its overall mark of 6-14 going into Friday’s contest, may be the last team with a losing record that Lynnwood faces on their quest for a return trip to the 3A state tournament in March, a thought that Boston reflected on as the senior contemplated a Royals’ postseason run.

“I believe this team can go as far as we want to go,” Boston stated. “We just have to be focused and mentally ready for what we’re going to face. We’re going to face tougher teams than these teams right now, so as long as we’re mentally there I think we should go pretty far.”

Being mentally prepared for competition is something Boston remembers being stressed in previous seasons at Lynnwood under former head Coach Everett Edwards. “That’s just what Coach Everett used to say,” Boston explained. “We’re going to face adversity, so when we come into a game we’re going to think about it more mentally (as opposed to) going out there without knowing anything.”

“The more mentally strong you are the better,” she added.

Friday’s victory was the 13th in-a-row for the Royals after a 4-4 early season start. With one more win Lynnwood will clinch a state tournament regional round game later this month.

“We all want to win so badly,” Boston confessed.

In other prep basketball action on Friday, the Meadowdale Mavericks boys team earned a spot in the District 1 3A Boys Basketball Tournament with a 66-54 victory over the Snohomish Panthers in a tourney play-in game at Meadowdale High School. The Mavs will face the tournament’s no. 2-seed Shorecrest on Saturday, Feb. 11, in a first round match-up set for 7 p.m. at Shorecrest High School.

The Lynnwood boys squad didn’t fare as well in their District 1 3A Boys Basketball Tournament play-in game on Friday, falling to the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks 65-54 at Marysville-Pilchuck High School. With the loss, the 2016-2017 season comes to a close for the Royals with an overall record of 6-15.

Prep Girls Basketball: Arlington at Lynnwood, Feb. 10 (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament first round game)

Arlington 6 6 8 10 — 30

Lynnwood 18 11 18 13 — 61

Lynnwood individual scoring: Kaprice Boston 17, Taylor Fahey 8, Abby Douglas 8, Reilly Walsh 7, Rachel Walsh 6, Kia Crawford 6, Kelsey Rogers 4, Nakia Boston 3, Maddie Morgan 2, Valerie Bell, Amayah Kirkman, Kau’I Pi’ilani

Arlington individual scoring: Kelsey Mellick 8, Peyton Brown 6, Jaynee Dauz 4, Maciee Delaney 4, Reilly Kesselring 3, Sierra Scheppele 3, Abby Anderson 1, Alaina Duskin 1, Tahlia Miears, Hannah Carlson, Mackenzie Fischer, Mollie Janousek

Records: Lynnwood (district tourney #1-seed) 17-4 overall; Arlington (district tourney #8-seed) 6-15 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Stanwood, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 7:45 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School (district tourney second round / loser out game)

Prep Boys Basketball: Snohomish at Meadowdale, Feb. 10 (District 1 3A Boys Basketball Tournament play-in game)

Snohomish 13 9 9 23 — 54

Meadowdale 11 22 13 19 — 66

Meadowdale individual scoring: Daniel Barhoum 18, Justin Chambers 14, Xavier Meekins 11, Drew Tingstad 8, Mason Harvey 7, Zach Walsh 2, Zach Plummer 2, Drew Harvey 2, Mustapha Sonko 2, Okeoma Okoro, Will Schafer

Snohomish individual scoring: Kole Bride 15, Kyle Sandifer 13, Seth Cavin 10, Tristan MacGregor 8, Nolan Armbruster 5, Kolton Smith 3, Cameron Bonorden

Records: Meadowdale 7-13 overall; Snohomish 5-16 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Shorecrest, Saturday, Feb. 11, 7:00 p.m. at Shorecrest High School (district tourney first round game)

Prep Boys Basketball: Lynnwood at Marysville-Pilchuck, Feb. 10 (District 1 3A Boys Basketball Tournament play-in game)

Lynnwood Royals 12 15 10 17 — 54

Marysville-Pilchuck 12 15 17 21 — 65

Lynnwood individual scoring: Alex Macias 17, Eli Edwards 15, Bryce Milne 8, Yoseph Habtemariam 7, Alton Hammond 3, Christian Vasquez 2, Andrew Warren 2, Ryan Rapanan

Marysville-Pilchuck individual scoring: Luke Dobler 18, RayQuan Battle 15, Josiah Gould 13, Izaiah Williams 6, Aaron Calab 5, TJ Severn 4, Corbin Sims 4, Deacon Mongar

Records: Lynnwood 6-15 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 11-10 overall

Lynnwood next game: 2016-2017 season is completed

–By Doug Petrowski