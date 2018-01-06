Prep girls basketball: Royals lose to E-W at home, 81-57

1 of 5

Jan. 14, 2010. That’s the last time the Edmonds-Woodway girls basketball team beat the Lynnwood Royals. It’s a streak that included twelve straight games lost and five straight losses on the court at Lynnwood High School.

Friday night, the visiting Warriors broke that streak, handling the home Royals with a fierce defense and hot three-point shooting night for an 81-57 victory in the Wesco 3A league match-up.

Over the past five seasons, the Warriors girls basketball team has won 80 games, qualified for districts each of those seasons, advanced to the State Regional round in three of them, and played in the Tacoma Dome for the State Championship Tournament once in the 2015-16 season finishing in 6th place.

Coming into Friday night’s game, Warriors coach John Rasmussen talked to his players about playing for those past teams. Those teams who had accomplished just about everything except defeating the Lynnwood Royals.

“We wanted to win for all the girls that didn’t get to win in this gym, that have been in the program the last six or seven years for Edmonds-Woodway,” he said. “We played for them. We played our hearts out.”

The Warriors started a bit flat, watching the Royals jump out to a five-point lead in the first couple of minutes of the first quarter. After a time-out, Edmonds-Woodway kicked up the pressure defensively and guard AJ Martineau took over. She was instrumental in a couple of steals, scoring once and getting to the free-throw line twice, making three of four free throws to aid in overtaking the Royals at 13-11.

The Warriors would end the quarter with back-to-back three pointers from Brooke Kearney and Rebekah Dasalla-Good to take a 19-11 lead after the first quarter. A lead they would not surrender for the remainder of the evening.

The Royals struggled to maintain possession of the ball and convert on quality scoring opportunities, going scoreless for nearly eight minutes over a span of the last half of the first quarter and the first half of the second, until Nakia Boston was fouled on a drive and hit both free throws, still trailing the Warriors 13-28 with 4:40 to play.

Lynnwood finished the first half strong thanks to Senior Abby Douglas, who scored with 1:40 to play and then again with 17 seconds to go, when she picked up a loose ball, pivoted into the lane scoring on a jump hook as she was fouled. She added the free throw, which drew Lynnwood to within six points, at 26-32.

Woodway scored one more bucket before the break, taking a 34-26 lead into halftime.

After the break, Lynnwood started the way they had finished the first half–clawing their way back to a six-point deficit at 30-36, before the Warriors caught fire from three-point range.

Edmonds-Woodway then went on a 10-point run, going up 46-30 with 4:40 to go, eventually totaling a whopping 30 points in the quarter, including seven three-pointers, to take a 64-39 lead into the final period and close out the game with an 81-57 victory.

The Warriors were led by Adrienne Poling who poured in a game high 26 points.

“She shot well tonight. She kind of didn’t force much. She let the offense come to her, and she got a lot of good open looks. She’s a good shooter and she dropped them,” said Coach Rasmussen of his six-foot junior guard.

Lynnwood head coach Brandon Newby is looking forward to improving after the loss.

“Our shots didn’t go in, theirs did. They caught fire in that third quarter,” he said. “Thirty points. It’s tough to come back from a thirty-point quarter. We have got to get better. In a game like this, some teams get hot, some don’t. In that first quarter there, we had a chance to take a pretty strong lead, the ball just didn’t go in the hole for us.”

Prep Girls Basketball: Edmonds-Woodway at Lynnwood, Jan. 05

Edmonds-Woodway 19 15 30 17 —81

Lynnwood 11 15 13 18 —57

Edmonds-Woodway scoring: Adrienne Poling 26, Brooke Kearney 13, Maddie McMahon 12, Ingrid Fosberg 9, Rebekah Dasalla-Good 7, Kristen Reijonen 6, AJ Martineau 5, Mia Dickenson 3

Lynnwood scoring: Amayah Kirkman 15, Rachel Walsh 10, Liz Jones 8, Abby Douglas 7, Nakia Boston 6, Vang Vo 6, Marika Canda 3, Kau’i Pi’ilani 2

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-0 in 3A Wesco League, 11-1 overall; Lynnwood 2-1 in 3A Wesco League, 6-5 overall

Edmonds-Woodway’s next game: at Arlington, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 7:15 p.m. at Arlington High School. Lynnwood next game: versus Snohomish, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School.

–Story and photos by Scott Williams