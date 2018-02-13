Prep girls basketball: Royals to play in consolation bracket after loss against Shorecrest

1 of 7

After a big win in their District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament opener over Edmonds-Woodway last week, the Lynnwood Royals ran into a much different team in their tourney semifinal contest Tuesday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The Royals were no match for the bigger and better-shooting Shorecrest Scots, falling to the Scots 58-36.

With the loss, Lynnwood moves into the consolation bracket of the district tournament and will next face the Arlington Eagles on Thursday, Feb. 15, in a loser-out game to be played back at Mountlake Terrace High School. A win on Thursday would propel the Royals into the tourney’s third place contest on Saturday with a berth to the 3A State regional round on the line.

With a chance to earn a spot in the state tournament still within reach, Tuesday’s loss to Shorecrest was met with more of a shrug of the shoulders than a heavy heart by Lynnwood Coach Brandon Newby.

“Basketball is all about match-ups,” Newby explained. “We match up well against Edmonds; we don’t match up well against Shorecrest. And it showed tonight.”

The Royals struggled to get any consistent offense going against the Scots, with a roster that includes six players with heights 5-foot-10 and taller. Lynnwood’s 36-point total was the second-lowest the team has scored in a game this season.

“We brought the energy, we matched the intensity for the first half, but in this game you’ve got to put the ball in the basket and we didn’t do that tonight and they did,” Newby said.

A zone defense applied by Shorecrest forced the Royals to look for more outside shooting opportunities to score, but Lynnwood could only convert on three jumpers from beyond the 3-point arc – one each by Amayah Kirkman, Abby Douglas and Emily Whybark.

“They locked us down,” said Newby of the Shorecrest defensive effort. “I told Carlos (Humphrey, Shorecrest coach) right after the game, ‘Excellent defense game plan tonight.’”

Conversely, Shorecrest made nine 3-pointers in the game, five alone by sophomore Amanda Lee.

Senior center Julia Strand led the Scots in scoring with 18 points; Lee totaled 15 points for Shorecrest.

Kirkman, after her 36 point performance last week against E-W, scored 12 points to lead the Royals.

After the game Newby was already thinking ahead to his squad’s next contest and, with a victory on Thursday, a Saturday game to end the district tournament.

“We are now going to play some teams that we do match up well against,” Newby stated. “We had a very good game against Arlington up there (a 59-52 loss to the Eagles on Feb. 5) … (it will) definitely be nice to have another go at them.”

In other District 1 3A girls’ tourney action on Tuesday, the Meadowdale Mavericks saw their 2017-2018 season come to an end with a 55-25 defeat to Arlington. Allison Morrison scored 10 points for the Mavs, but it wasn’t enough as the team couldn’t recover from being outscored 23-8 in the third quarter in the loss.

The Mavs finished the year with an overall mark of 9-14.

To view the entire District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament bracket, click www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2480&sport=12.

Prep Girls Basketball: Lynnwood vs. Shorecrest, Feb. 13 (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament semi-final game)

Lynnwood 13 8 6 9 — 36

Shorecrest 13 18 16 11 — 58

Lynnwood scoring: Amayah Kirkman 12, Rachel Walsh 6, Nakia Boston 6, Vang Vo 4, Abby Douglas 3, Emily Whybark 3, Liz Jones 2, Kav’i Pi’ilani, Katelyn Kesinger, Marika Canda

Shorecrest scoring: Julia Strand 18, Amanda Lee 15, Audrey Dietz 9, Kira Wood 8, Shelby Gresch 4, Sydney VanNess 3, Jenna Tikalsky 1, Elli Schemmel, Taylor Suendsen, Piper Rosman, Madi Bolstad, Kiana Lino

Records: Lynnwood 13-10 overall; Shorecrest 16-6 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Arlington, Thursday, Feb. 15, 7:45 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament loser-out game)

Prep Girls Basketball: Meadowdale at Arlington, Feb. 13 (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament loser-out game)

Meadowdale 3 4 8 10 — 25

Arlington 14 5 23 13 — 55

Meadowdale scoring: Alicia Morrison 10, Lilly Williams 6, Soriah Swinton 4, Kaisha Stark 3, Fatournata Jaiteh 2, Camryn Cassidy, Cassidy Gamble, Adriana Valadez, Taylor Kesselring, Maia Austvold, Tyra Gallagher

Arlington scoring: Sierra Scheppele 15, Hailey Hiatt 9, Kelsey Mellick 8, Peyton Brown 5, Allison DeBerry 5, Georgia Arnold 5, Maciee Delaney 3, Josie Stopey 3, Mackenzie Fischer 2, Hannah Carlson, Alaina Duskin, Jordan Bartlow

Records: Meadowdale 9-14 overall; Arlington 13-9 overall

Meadowdale next game: 2017-2018 season completed

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski