Prep girls basketball: Royals season continues after victory over Arlington

The motivation for the Lynnwood Royals in their 3A Girls Basketball Tournament loser-out game against the Arlington Eagles on Thursday was simple: fight hard in order to keep the season going.

The Royals fought from the opening tip, jumping out to an early lead then surviving a third quarter push by the Eagles before ultimately prevailing 59-53 Thursday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

“It was a great, fun game tonight,” said Lynnwood Coach Brandon Newby. “They showed up. They did not want their season to end and they played like it.”

There were plenty of smiles on the Royals’ faces after the game, but the win did not come easy. After leading by as much as 13 points in the first half, Lynnwood lost the lead late in the third quarter when Arlington’s Allison DeBerry sunk a 3-pointer and the Eagles went up 42-40.

But the Royals went on an 11-0 run to regain the advantage, then held off the Eagles in the fourth quarter to preserve the victory.

“It was a battle,” Newby stated. “It’s always a battle when we play them.”

Nakia Boston led the charge for Lynnwood with 20 points in the game. Abby Douglas – on her birthday – scored 15 points while Amayah Kirkman chipped in 13 points.

“I can’t say enough about Abby Douglas,” said Newby. “She came to play tonight and she really, really sparked us in that first half. I was able to call four or five plays for her and she hit them every single time. That was a great game from her. She’s really playing well at the right time of the year for us.”

Sophomore Sierra Scheppele scored 18 points for Arlington; Kelsey Mellick added 14 points.

Winning Thursday’s battle sends the Royals into what figures to be another skirmish on Saturday, Feb. 17, when they take on the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors in the district tourney third place/loser out contest. The winner of the game will advance to the regional round of the WIAA 3A State Girls Basketball Tournament to be played Feb. 23 or 24.

To view the entire District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament bracket, click www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2480&sport=12.

Prep Girls Basketball: Lynnwood vs. Arlington, Feb. 15 (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament loser-out game)

Lynnwood 17 16 11 15 — 59

Arlington 10 16 16 11 — 53

Lynnwood scoring: Nakia Boston 20, Abby Douglas 15, Amayah Kirkman 13, Liz Jones 7, Rachel Walsh 2, Vang Vo 2, Emily Whybark, Kau’i Pi’ilani

Arlington scoring: Sierra Scheppele 18, Kelsey Mellick 14, Allison Deberry 6, Hailey Hiatt 5, Maciee Delaney 4, Jordan Bartlow 4, Josie Stupey 2, Georgia Arnold

Records: Lynnwood 14-10 overall; Arlington 13-10 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Saturday, Feb. 17, 1:30 p.m. at Jackson High School in Mill Creek (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament 3rd place game – winner to Regional, loser-out)

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski