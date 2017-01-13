Prep girls basketball: Royals take down no. 2 ranked Stanwood

1 of 7

Despite podium finishes in the 3A State Girls Basketball Tournament the past three years, some have doubted that the Lynnwood Royals possess the talent to return to the state tourney this year. Perhaps those doubts were erased on Friday.

The Royals crushed the state’s no. 2 RPI-ranked Stanwood Spartans 69-56 in a 2A/3A Wesco League played at Lynnwood High School.

With the victory, Lynnwood remained unbeaten in league competition and lifted their overall record to 9-4. In addition, the Royals will undoubtedly move up in the RPI rankings, a formula calculated by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) that will be used to set match-ups in postseason play. Lynnwood currently stands at no. 20 in the RPI.

Friday’s triumph was fueled by a tenacious Royal defense that forced Stanwood to play from behind throughout the game. The Spartans committed five turnovers and shot just 28.6 percent in the first quarter (4-for-14), allowing Lynnwood to jump out to a 25-12 lead after the first eight minutes.

The Royals were on top 38-24 at halftime and led by as many as 19 points in the third quarter.

Lynnwood Coach Brent Hudson was impressed with how his squad responded to the orders he and his coaching staff presented to them before the game.

“We told them the thing that was going to do it for us was playing tough defense, boxing out, and then turn and run,” Hudson explained. “We know they want to run but so do we. We just knew that we had to do tough D, try to get them out of their game, rotate help, and the girls did it for the most part. I’m really proud of the effort they put in.”

Hudson felt that Stanwood, a team that had gone undefeated in 12 games this year before falling to Shorewood on Jan. 11, would be a big challenge for his squad. “They’re a great team. We just played tough tonight, which was fantastic,” he said.

Lynnwood was led in scoring by the 22 points of Kaprice Boston; Reilly Walsh scored 12 points while Kelsey Rogers added 10 points for the Royals.

Hudson liked the effort Boston showed on both the offensive and defense ends of the court on Friday.

“She’s starting to be that offensive leader that we need her to be,” he said. “She’s just playing great. And tonight, she was all over the place on defense, which was fantastic too,” Hudson added.

Five different Royals combined for six shots made from behind the three-point arc, making it tough for the Spartans to cover the defensive half-court. Hudson had given his squad the green light to put up shot attempts whenever the opportunity arises.

“We’ve pretty much told them that if you’re open, shoot the ball,” he said.

The 69 points Lynnwood put on the board Friday represents the team’s third-highest score in a game so far this season, but Hudson believes his team has the shooters to score even more.

“I would say we haven’t actually shot as well as we can yet,” he said. “I’m still looking for that game where we are just lights out. We sit in practice and we’re like ‘they are on and on and on and on.’ So we’re like, ‘hey, if you are open pull the trigger.’ I’ve got a lot of confidence in them shooting the ball.”

The Royals will get their next chance to impress on Wednesday, Jan. 18, when they travel to Meadowdale High School to face the Mavericks. Tipoff is set for 7:15 p.m.

In other Lynnwood action on Friday, the boys basketball team ran into a red-hot Stanwood Spartans team at Stanwood High School. The Spartans won their seventh game-in-a-row with a 95-45 victory over the Royals. Stanwood is currently ranked no. 9 in the WIAA 3A RPI rankings.

Prep Girls Basketball: Stanwood at Lynnwood, Jan. 13

Stanwood 12 12 12 20 — 56

Lynnwood 25 13 12 19 — 69

Lynnwood individual scoring: Kaprice Boston 22, Reilly Walsh 12, Kelsey Rogers 10, Taylor Fahey 9, Valerie Bell 8, Abby Douglas 3, Rachel Walsh 2, Nakia Boston 1, Kia Crawford 2, Amayah Kirkman

Stanwood individual scoring: Ashley Alter 16, Madison Chisman 12, Kaitlin Larson 10, Jillian Heichel 6, Ashley Bier 5, Kayla Frazier 5, Espy Sanchez 2, Koa Beck, Anna DePew, Brooke Strowbridge

Records: Lynnwood 5-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-4 overall; Stanwood 4-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 12-2 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Meadowdale, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Prep Boys Basketball: Lynnwood at Stanwood, Jan. 13

Lynnwood 13 17 4 11 — 45

Stanwood 27 24 20 24 — 95

Lynnwood individual scoring: Alex Macias 8, Bryce Milne 8, Yoseph Habtemariam 6, Christian Vasquez 5, Ryan Rapanan 5, Alton Hammond 5, Eli Edwards 3, Andrew Warren 3, Jordan Glover 2, Jerry Boston, Al-Nas Mogaki

Stanwood individual scoring: Quinton Borseth 16, Chase Strieby 14, AJ Martinka 14, Karl DeBoer 12, Trygve DeBoer 11, Henry Oldow 8, Nate Kummer 5, Cameron Plautz 4, Matt Vail 3, Bryson Kelley 3, Brock Strieby 2, Austin Wilhonen 2, Carter Garcea 1

Records: Lynnwood 2-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-9 overall; Stanwood 6-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 13-1 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Meadowdale, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

–By Doug Petrowski