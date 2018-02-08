Prep girls basketball: Royals upend Warriors in 77-64 district win Thursday

1 of 5

With a record of 28-5 over the past five postseasons, the Lynnwood Royals know a little something about earning victories no matter what their regular season record may be. On Thursday, the Royals showed they still know how to win once tournament action begins.

The no.6-seed Lynnwood surprised the no.3-seed Edmonds Woodway Warriors 77-64 in a District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament game played at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

The Royals were led by the 36 points of Amayah Kirkman, a career-high for the sophomore. Kirkman made 13 of 19 shots from the field (68%) and converted eight of 12 free throws in the contest.

Kirkman found much of her success driving against the Warrior defense with hopes of hitting short-range jumpers in the lane or getting fouled along the way.

It was words from Coach Brandon Newby that pushed Kirkman on Thursday. “He said just play your game and my game is that short little pull-up, drive and dish,” she said. “That was the main thing because we wanted to get those free throws. We’ve been working a lot on that.”

As a team, Lynnwood shot 13-for-18 from the charity strip, including eight-for-10 in the final 1:03 to secure the victory.

The Royals also enjoyed a 39-26 rebounding advantage and never trailed in the game.

Nakia Boston scored 18 points for Lynnwood, including converting on three of four shots from beyond the three-point arc.

The 77 points scored by the Royals were the most E-W has given up to an opponent this year.

“They took it to us; they played well and we give them credit,” said Warriors’ Coach Jon Rasmussen. “I don’t think we took them lightly; it was just our defense was not good at all tonight.”

Going into Thursday’s contest, E-W had given up an average of just 38.9 points per game to opponents.

“Overall we’ve lived on our defense a lot this year and that was our worse performance of the year,” Rasmussen continued. “It’s our fault as a team and we’ll accept responsibilities.”

At the offensive end, the Warriors were led by the 27 points of Ingrid Fosberg; Adrienne Poling contributed 13 points while Maddie McMahon chipped in 10 points in the loss.

The Lynnwood victory was a big turnaround from when the two teams clashed during the regular season when E-W came out on top 81-57 on Jan. 5. The Royals spent considerable time looking back at that defeat in preparations for Thursday’s rematch.

“We used that as our motivation,” Kirkman said. “We went over what we did wrong, which was we didn’t rebound and we were definitely off on our shots. But we came back, worked harder, watched film and did what we had to do.”

“It feels awesome,” Kirkman said of the win. “Hard work pays off.”

With the victory, the Royals move into a district tourney semi-final game against the winner of the Ferndale-Shorecrest contest that will be played on Friday, Feb. 9. The two tournament semi-finals are set for Tuesday, Feb. 13, at Mountlake Terrace High School; Lynnwood will play in the first semi-final scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Warriors will next host a district tourney loser-out game on Tuesday, Feb. 13, against the loser of the Ferndale-Shorecrest matchup.

To view the entire District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament bracket, click www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2480&sport=12.

Prep Girls Basketball: Lynnwood at Edmonds-Woodway, Feb. 8 (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament quarterfinal game)

Lynnwood 18 19 20 20 — 77

Edmonds-Woodway 8 21 19 16 — 65

Lynnwood scoring: Amayah Kirkman 36, Nakia Boston 18, Rachel Walsh 9, Abby Douglas 6, Vang Vo 6, Emily Whybark 2, Liz Jones

Edmonds-Woodway scoring: Ingrid Fosberg 27, Adrienne Poling 13, Maddie McMahon 10, Rebekah Dasalla-Good 8, AJ Martineau 6, Mia Dickenson, Brooke Kearney, Kristen Reijonen, Meghan Ashe

Records: Lynnwood 13-9 overall, Edmonds-Woodway 18-3 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus winner of Ferndale-Shorecrest game, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 6 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament semi-final game)

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus loser of Ferndale-Shorecrest game, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament loser-out game)

— By Doug Petrowski