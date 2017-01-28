Prep girls basketball: Runaway victory for the Royals against Terrace

Despite a slow start, the Lynnwood Royals raced away with a 74-32 victory over the visiting Mountlake Terrace Hawks 74-32 Friday at Lynnwood High School.

The Hawks led after the first quarter 11-10, but were held to just 21 points for the remainder of their matchup the 2A/3A Wesco League leading Royals.

Lynnwood goes on the road for two away games next week starting with a Feb. 1 contest at Marysviile-Getchell. Terrace will stay home for their two games next week against Stanwood on Jan. 31 and Snohomish on Feb. 3.

Prep Girls Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Lynnwood, Jan. 27

Terrace 11 7 9 5 — 32

Lynnwood 10 17 26 21 — 74

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Jazz Zenk 12, Jorie Lambert 9, Weslynn Blackwell 4, Aynika Nuckles 3, Trinity Prout 2, Nohea Morrison 2, Eliza Sandoval, Kierra Scott, Samra Gebrehiwot

Lynnwood individual scoring: Kaprice Boston 13, Amayah Kirkman 12, Valerie Bell 6, Nakia Boston 6, Reilly Walsh 6, Rachel Walsh 5, Kia Crawford 4, Abby Douglas 4, Kelsey Rogers 4, Maddie Morgan 3, Kau’I Pi’ilani 2 (unknown 9)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-7 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-14 overall; Lynnwood 9-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 13-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Stanwood, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Lynnwood next game: versus Marysville-Getchell, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 7:15 p.m. at Marysville-Getchell High School

–By Doug Petrowski