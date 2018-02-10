Prep girls basketball: Snohomish downs Meadowdale in first round of district tourney

After stealing a road victory earlier in the week to get into the District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament, the Meadowdale Mavericks were handcuffed in a first-round tourney contest on Friday.

The Mavs were stopped in their tracks by the tournament’s no.1-seed Snohomish Panthers, losing 42-26 in a matchup played at Snohomish High School.

The Panthers — 19-2 overall and the state’s no.2 team in the WIAA RPI rankings — held Meadowdale at bay by outscoring the Mavs 13-2 in the first quarter, then coasting to the triumph.

Kyra Beckman led Snohomish in scoring with 12 points; the Mavs were led by Alicia Morrison’s 13 points in the loss.

A berth to the WIAA 3A State Girls Basketball Tournament is still within reach for Meadowdale, but the team will have to win three straight games next week to earn a ticket to state. The Mavs will next face the Arlington Eagles in a loser-out tilt Tuesday, Feb. 13, at Arlington High School; tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

To view the entire District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament bracket, click www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2480&sport_id=12.

Prep Girls Basketball: Meadowdale at Snohomish, Feb. 9 (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament First Round Game)

Snohomish 52 – Meadowdale 26

Meadowdale leading scorer: Alicia Morrison, 13 points

Snohomish leading scorer: Kyra Beckman, 12 points

Records: Meadowdale 9-13 overall; Snohomish 19-2 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Arlington, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m. at Arlington High School (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament loser-out game)

— By Doug Petrowski