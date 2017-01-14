Prep girls basketball: Strong defense leads Mavs to victory over Terrace

1 of 3

The Meadowdale Mavericks girls’ basketball team earned their first 2A/3A Wesco League victory of the season with a 52-22 win over the Mountlake Terrace Hawks in a match-up played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Defense led the way for the Mavericks, as the squad held the Hawks to no points in the second quarter and just eight points after three quarters.

Freshman Lilly Williams led Meadowdale in scoring with 18 points; senior Selina Tekle added 11 points in the Mavericks triumph.

Elsewhere, the Mavericks’ and Hawks’ boys basketball teams faced off at Meadowdale High School, and the Hawks’ Brock Davis and Sean Kirk combined for 49 points in a 63-49 Terrace victory. (For photos of that game, click here.)

Davis scored 27 points while Kirk added 22 points in the Hawks’ win. Daniel Barhoum tallied 19 points to lead Meadowdale.

Prep Girls Basketball: Meadowdale at Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 13

Meadowdale 17 11 11 13 — 52

Mountlake Terrace 6 0 2 14 — 22

Records: Meadowdale 1-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-10 overall; Mountlake Terrace 1-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-11 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Lynnwood, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Shorewood, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 7:15 p.m. at Shorewood High School

Prep Boys Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Meadowdale, Jan. 13

Mountlake Terrace 22 15 20 6 — 63

Meadowdale 15 9 13 12 — 49

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Brock Davis 27, Sean Kirk 22, Brendan Hayes 3, Mason Peterson 3, Joey Gardner 3, Zeke Tomas 3, Khyree Armstead 2, Keegan Grayson, Max Hull, Connor Williams

Meadowdale individual scoring: Daniel Barhoum 19, Justin 9, Drew Tingstad 9, Mustapha Sonko 5, Zach Walsh 4, Will Schafer 3, Haben Tekle, Mason Harvey, Xavier Meekins, Kingston Bactad, Drew Harvey

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-6 overall; Meadowdale 2-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-10 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Kelso, Monday, Jan. 16, 2 p.m. at Lower Columbia College in Longview

Meadowdale next game: versus Lynnwood, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

–By Doug Petrowski