Prep girls basketball: Victory puts Royals in District 1 title match

Riding the shoulders of their 6-foot-1 post player Kelsey Rogers, the Lynnwood Royals grabbed a 60-48 victory over the Stanwood Spartans in a District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament semifinal game played Tuesday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Rogers scored a game high 23 points – 15 in the second half – to lead the Royals to the win. Reilly Walsh chipped in 10 points for Lynnwood, the district tourney’s no. 1 seed.

The Spartans, the district tournament’s no. 4 seed, had three players in double figures: Kaitlin Larson scored 14, Ashley Alter added 13 and Jillian Heichel contributed 12 points in the loss.

Lynnwood held just a three-point advantage at the half, 27-24, but scored the first nine points of the third quarter to widen their lead; they were never threatened the remainder of the game.

The Royals have already clinched a spot in the regional round of the WIAA 3A State Girls Basketball Tournament at the end of the month, but will first play for the District 1 title on Friday, Feb. 17, against the no. 2 seed Snohomish Panthers. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at Jackson High School.

To view the entire District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=1984&sport=12.

Prep Girls Basketball: Stanwood vs. Lynnwood, Feb. 14 (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament semifinal)

Stanwood 11 13 14 10 — 48

Lynnwood 10 19 19 12 — 60

Lynnwood individual scoring: Kelsey Rogers 23, Reilly Walsh 10, Kaprice Boston 8, Valerie Bell 7, Nakia Boston 4, Taylor Fahey 3, Rachel Walsh 3, Kia Crawford 2, Amayah Kirkman, Abby Douglas, Maddie Morgan, Kau’I Pi’ilani

Stanwood individual scoring: Kaitlin Larson 14, Ashley Alter 13, Jillian Heichel 12, Madison Chisman 3, Kayla Frazier 2, Ashley Bierer 2, Koa Beck 2

Records: Lynnwood 18-4 overall; Stanwood 18-4 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Snohomish, Friday, Feb. 17, 6:00 p.m. at Jackson High School in Mill Creek (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament championship game)

–By Doug Petrowski