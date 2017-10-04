Prep girls soccer: Lynnwood edges Shorewood in defensive battle

1 of 11

The Lynnwood Royals took to the road to visit the Shorewood Thunderbirds at Shoreline Stadium on Tuesday night. In a defensive battle, the Lady Royals came away with 2-1 victory in the 3A Wesco Conference match-up.

Royals forward Cassidy O’Dell scored the first goal of the game in the 27th minute, continuing her red hot senior season. Taking a pass from Madison Hinkel, she found the back of the net on a sharply struck ball from the top of the box past Shorewood keeper Abigail Manis.

That would be all the scoring in a defensively dominated first half.

“We know that Shorewood is a very organized, calm team. So, we felt like if we could pressure them and make them play with speed, rather than patience, you know, force their hand, force their hand, force their hand, that we could make them uncomfortable, and capitalize on any mistakes,” said Lynnwood head coach Mark Mcalexander.

The last line of that defense, goalkeeper Isabella Shields, got the second half of the match off to an exciting start when, in just the 42nd minute, she made a diving save on what looked to be a sure goal for Thunderbirds forward Maria Babcock.

Eight minutes later, Lynnwood’s Edna Yemane would follow with Lynnwood’s second goal of the game, when she headed the ball by senior Goal Keeper Annalise Huntamer for the eventual game winner.

The Thunderbirds added a late goal in the 71st minute on a high, arching shot from the right side off the foot of freshman Forward, Grace Kamila that found its way past Shields into the top left corner of the goal.

The Royals would clamp down and play solid defense for the remaining minutes to secure their 4th conference victory, and 6th overall on the season.

“We stuck together as a team and really supported each other through everything,” said Cassidy O’Dell. “The last couple minutes, they had scored a goal, but we kept it together, played defense as a team, and pulled out the win.”

“You know, honestly, I know it’s cliché to say it’s a team effort, but this win was really a team effort,” Mcalexander added. “Obviously, you have to give credit to Edna and Cassidy for scoring goals in a very tight game. Their defense is very organized and very calm. At the end of the day, if they don’t score those goals, we don’t win this game.”

The win moves Lynnwood into fourth place in the conference with four wins, two losses and one tie with just five conference games remaining–two of which are against Snohomish and Stanwood, two teams that are ahead of Lynnwood in the standings.

Coach Mcalexander commented on the Royals position and the remaining games.

“We were just talking about that in the locker room, where we had a winning record at this exact point last year, and then lost six out of the last seven games,” he said. “So, the girls are aware that we’ve made that mistake in the past. That we’ve got too confident, too early, so we’re going to try and be very conscious of how we go forward, and not get too ahead of ourselves.”

Prep Girls Soccer: Lynnwood at Shorewood, Oct. 3

Lynnwood 1 1 — 2

Shorewood 0 1 — 1

Goal scoring:

27th minute — Cassidy O’Dell (Lynnwood)

50th minute — Edna Yemane (Lynnwood)

71st minute — Grace Kamila (Shorewood)

Records: Lynnwood 4-2-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-2-1 overall; Shorewood 3-3-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-5-2 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Mountlake Terrace, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorewood next match: versus Snohomish, Thursday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

–Story and photos by Scott Williams