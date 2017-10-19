Prep girls soccer: Lynnwood falls to first-place Snohomish in Tuesday game

1 of 9

Headed into Tuesday night’s match against league leading Snohomish, the Lynnwood Girls soccer team was hoping to make up some ground in the Wesco 3A standings nearing the end of the regular season. Unfortunately for the Royals, they came up short, falling to the Panthers, 4-2 at Lynnwood High School.

Having won just one of their previous five matches, the Royals were looking to avoid duplicating last year’s late season collapse that saw them lose six of their last seven and fall out of Playoff contention down the stretch.

Things looked good for the Royals early on, when in the 7th minute of play, Senior Carissa Thompson launched a rainbow of a free kick that sailed over the head of Panther goal keeper, Grace Wales to give Lynnwood an early 1-0 lead.

Snohomish would even things up in the 25th minute on a penalty kick goal by sophomore forward, Ravyn Mummey who blasted a low ball to the left of a diving Isabella Shields in goal for Lynnwood. The ball just snuck under Shields, and tied up the match at 1-1.

Mummey would strike again for the Panthers before the half, taking a cross assist from Cali Rossall and blasting a 15 yard shot by Shields into the lower left corner, making it 2-1 Snohomish in the 33nd minute.

Snohomish would take a commanding lead right out of the half time break when in the 42nd minute, freshman forward Bree Nichols, on the assist from Leena Dicken, snuck one under Shields to the far post.

Senior Madison VanAssche would add a 4th and final Panther goal in the 59th minute taking a cross at the top of the box from Taylor Khorrami, and depositing it in the lower left corner of the net.

Lynnwood would show some signs of life in the 75th minute. Cassidy O’Dell took a pass from Madison Hinkel, dribbled around two defenders, before launching a high ball from the 20-yard mark, past the keeper Wales, finding the back of the net high in the top left corner.

That was all the Royals could muster in an attempt to rally before time expired.

Lynnwood falls to 4-4-2 in league play, leaving them in 9th place, most likely needing to win their final two matches against Marysville-Getchell and Stanwood to have a shot at qualifying for the post season.

Prep Girls Soccer: Snohomish at Lynnwood, Oct. 17

Snohomish 2 2 — 4

Lynnwood 1 1 — 2

Goal scoring:

7th minute — Carissa Thompson (Lynnwood)

25th minute — Ravyn Mummey (Snohomish)

33rd minute — Ravyn Mummey (Snohomish)

42nd minute — Bree Nichols (Snohomish)

59th minute — Madison VanAssche (Snohomish)

75th minute — Cassidy O’Dell (Lynnwood)

Records: Lynnwood 4-4-2 in 3A Wesco League, 6-4-2 overall; Snohomish 8-1-1 in 3A Wesco League, 10-2-2 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Marysville-Getchell, Thursday, October, 19th 7:30 p.m. at Marysville-Getchell High School

Snohomish next match: versus Arlington, Thursday, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Snohomish

–Story and photos by Scott Williams