Prep girls swimming: Grace Morgan competes for Meadowdale in 3A WIAA State Championships

Student athletes from Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace High School competed against the best swimmers from around the state at the WIAA State Girls Swimming & Diving Championships Nov. 10-11 at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

E-W’s Morgan Broadhead brought home the top finish among Edmonds School District swimmers, earning fourth place in the 3A 100 Yard Freestyle.

Bellevue won the 3A state team title at the event, edging out Lakeside of Seattle by just seven points. Liberty grabbed the 2A state title, slipping past North Kitsap by just 13 points.

To view all the results from the WIAA 3A State Girls Swimming & Diving Championships, click http://wiaa.com/results/swim/17-18/3Agirls/.

To view all the results from the WIAA 2A State Girls Swimming & Diving Championships, click http://wiaa.com/results/swim/17-18/2Agirls/.

3A State meet results (Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale):

Morgan Broadhead (Edmonds-Woodway) — 4th place in 100 Yard Freestyle

Ilaria Simmen, Morgan Broadhead, Alexis Song, Angella Kim (Edmonds-Woodway) — 15th place in 200 Yard Medley Relay

Kim Angella, Alexis Song, Ilaria Simmen, Morgan Broadhead (Edmonds-Woodway) — 17th place in 400 Yard Freestyle Medley

Grace Morgan (Meadowdale) — 19th place in 500 Yard Freestyle

Grace Morgan (Meadowdale) — 20th place in 200 Yard Freestyle

2A State meet results (Mountlake Terrace):

Bre Enriquez, Emma VanHooser, Sally Benedict, Carly Stave — 18th place in 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

Katrina Matthews, Sally Benedict, Tiffany Vuong, Carly Stave — 19th place in 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

Katrina Matthews, Emma VanHooser, Bre Enriquez, Tiffany Vuong — 21st place in 200 Yard Medley Relay

Carly Stave — 21st place in 50 Yard Freestyle

Bre Enriquez — 21st place in 100 Yard Butterfly

–By Doug Petrowski