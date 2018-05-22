Prep golf: Season ends for two Mavs after Day 1 of State Championships

Edmonds-Woodway’s Frances Monahan and Rachael Puetz both survived the cut on Tuesday and will play in the final day of competition on Wednesday at the WIAA 3A Girls State Golf Championships taking place in Spokane.

Monahan shot a seven-over-par 81 on Tuesday, placing her in a tie for tenth place with four other golfers after 18 holes of play. Monahan is just eight strokes behind the tournament leader Brittany Kwon of Central Kitsap, who shot a one-under-par 73 to lead at the halfway point of competition.

Puetz scored an 88 on the first day of the tournament, putting her in a tie with Olivia Clarke of Shadle Park for 27th place.

The field is cut in half for Day 2 of play at Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane. E-W’s Jordan Easter and Esther Jones, and Meadowdale’s Hannah Petterson, failed to make the Day 1 cut of seventeen-over-par.

At the WIAA 3A Boys State Golf Championships at The Creek at Qualchan Golf Course in Spokane, Meadowdale’s Evan Olson and E-W’s Joshua Nelson shot an 84 and a 92 respectively, but didn’t make the top 42 in order to play on Day 2. The cut was set at a score of eight-over-par 80; Mountain View’s Graham Moody leads the tourney at the halfway mark with a score of four-under-par 68.

Prep Girls Golf: Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale at WIAA 3A Girls State Golf Championships, May 22-23, at Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane (18 holes, par 74)

Day 1 scores: (E-W, Meadowdale):

Frances Monahan (Edmonds-Woodway) 81 (10th place, tie)

Rachael Puetz (Edmonds-Woodway) 88 (27th place, tie)

Jordan Easter (Edmonds-Woodway) 98 (57th place, tie)

Hannah Petterson (Meadowdale) 98 (57th place, tie)

Esther Jones (Edmonds-Woodway) 102 (65th place, tie)

Prep Boys Golf: Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale at WIAA 3A Boys State Golf Championships, May 22-23, at The Creek at Qualchan Golf Course in Spokane (18 holes, par 72)

Day scores (E-W, Meadowdale):

Evan Olson (Meadowdale) 84 (60th place, tie)

Joshua Nelson (Edmonds-Woodway) 92 (75th place)

–By Doug Petrowski