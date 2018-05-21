Prep golf: Two Meadowdale golfers to compete at WIAA state tournaments

Two golfers from Meadowdale High School and five from Edmonds-Woodway High School will tee it up in Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) state tournaments taking place this week in Spokane.

Frances Monahan, Racheal Puetz, Jordan Easter and Esther Jones from E-W, plus Hannah Petterson representing Meadowdale, will compete at the WIAA 3A Girls State Championships taking place at Indian Canyon Golf Course on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 22-23.

Joshua Nelson of Edmonds-Woodway and Evan Olson from Meadowdale will be part of the WIAA 3A Boys State Golf Championships being staged at The Creek at Qualchan Golf Course in Spokane on May 22 and 23.

This year marks the fourth straight trip to the state tournament for Monahan, who placed 30th in last year’s state championships held in Kennewick.

Petterson is making her second appearance at a state tournament; the Maverick also competed in the 2016 state championships in Spokane.

This year’s boys’ and girls’ tourneys are 36-hole affairs over two days; the fields of 80 golfers in each tournament will be cut in half for the second day of play on Wednesday.

Prep Golf: Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale at WIAA 3A Girls State Golf Championships, May 22-23, at Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane

Frances Monahan (Edmonds-Woodway), 8:30 a.m. tee time on Tuesday, May 22

Hannah Petterson (Meadowdale), 8:57 a.m. tee time on Tuesday, May 22

Racheal Puetz (Edmonds-Woodway), 9:15 a.m. tee time on Tuesday, May 22

Jordan Easter (Edmonds-Woodway), 10 a.m. tee time on Tuesday, May 22

Esther Jones (Edmonds-Woodway), 10:27 a.m. tee time on Tuesday, May 22

Prep Golf: Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale at WIAA 3A Boys State Golf Championships, May 22-23, at The Creek at Qualchan Golf Course in Spokane

Joshua Nelson (Edmonds-Woodway), 10:48 a.m. tee time on Tuesday, May 22

Evan Olson (Meadowdale), 11:15 a.m. tee time on Tuesday, May 22

–By Doug Petrowski