Prep softball: Mavs enter losers bracket after loss to Marysville-Pilchuck

The Meadowdale Mavericks and the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks played five close innings with just one run ball. The only run came courtesy of a Chloe Morgan inside-the-park home run on a line drive to center field. Unfortunately for the Mavericks and starting pitcher Katherine Houghton, Pilchuck erupted for 11 runs in the sixth inning by way of seven hits, two walks, a hit batter and three home-run balls to give the Tomahawks a 12-1 lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning.

Meadowdale got one run back off the bat of Carrie Petersen, who pulled a pitch down the line in left for a home run.

That was all the Mavs could manage, and the game would end after six innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.

The loss sends Meadowdale into the losers bracket where they will face Marysville Getchell on Thursday May 17, at 4 p.m. at the Phil Johnson Fields complex in Everett in a loser-out game.

–By Scott Williams