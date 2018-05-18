Prep softball: Meadowdale wins twice Thursday to stay alive in district softball tourney

1 of 12

After a disappointing 12-1 loss for Meadowdale in the opening round of the District 1 3A fastpitch softball tournament on Tuesday at the hands of the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks, the Mavs entered the losers bracket Thursday to face the Chargers of Marysville-Getchell in a loser-out contest played at Phil Johnson Fields in Everett.

Meadowdale dominated the game from the start.

Starting pitcher Kate Houghton struck out the side in the top of the first inning, for three of her nine strikeouts in five innings of work.

Then it was the offenses turn to go to work. After Emma Meyer popped out to the pitcher to lead off the bottom of the first, the Mavericks strung together five straight hits, and had seven total in the inning, resulting in five runs. They would score two more in the second, with three straight hits. Kelci Studioso got on with a one out single. Catcher, Carrie Petersen would drive her in with a triple, and then score on a single from Houghton.

The seven runs would prove to be all that Meadowdale and Houghton would need.

Houghton went five innings, allowed just two hits, walked two and struck out the nine batters. She also added two hits at the plate.

Houghton was relieved in the 6th inning by Studioso, who would pitch the final two innings and surrender two late Chargers runs, but the Mavs cruised to a 7-2 victory.

Studioso was 3-4 for the Mavs, while Petersen had two hits of her own, including the RBI triple in the second.

The victory advanced Meadowdale in the bracket, having to turn right around and play Everett in the Thursday night cap.

After beating Marysville-Getchell, the Mavs entered their second game of the evening to face the rested Seagulls from Everett.

Everett had won their opener on Tuesday against Lynnwood, only to drop their second-round game later that night to Edmonds-Woodway. Having won that first game and playing two games on Tuesday, earned them a bye of sorts Thursday night. They did not play an early-afternoon game, waiting for the winner of Meadowdale’s first game against Getchell.

Much like the first game, this one was all Houghton.

Having pitched five shutout innings earlier in the night, she blanked the Seagulls for a complete game shutout, allowing three hits, walking two, while striking out twelve.

Head coach Dennis Hopkins talked about his sophomore pitcher.

“Awesome,” he said. “Fought through it all. Pitched two games. We took her out a little bit early in the first game, to get her a little rest.”

Added Houghton after the game: “I’m so excited! We really battled tough, and came back from a tough loss yesterday. I’m a bit stiff, but gotta work through it.”

She’ll have to work through that stiffness quick, as she is slated to take the mound Friday night for the Mavericks in a rematch against Marysville-Pilchuck, who beat them 12-1 Tuesday night.

Fellow sophomore Olivia Dimmock led the Mavs offensive attack, going 3-4 with 2 runs batted in.

“I just know, coming off of this game, that we’re much more prepared for that game,” Houghton said.

“The cardiac kids pull through again.” Coach Hopkins said of his team. “They understand what they have to do. They have to win all three of these in order to make it to State for the seventh time. They want it bad enough. They’re trying. We get Pilchuck again. It’s tough to play someone three times in a season. They’ve beat us two times, the third time’s tough.”

That game will begin at 6 p.m. Friday at the Phil Johnson Fields Complex in Everett. The winner will be the number three seed team from District 1 to go to the State Tournament held next weekend at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey. The Mavericks will be trying to qualify for an appearance in the state tournament for the seventh straight year.

— Story and photos by Scott Williams