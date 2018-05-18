Prep softball: Royals eliminated from district tourney after Thursday loss against Arlington

1 of 11

The District 1 3A fastpitch softball tournament resumed Thursday afternoon with the second-round loser’s bracket games at Phil Johnson fields in Everett. The Lynnwood Royals entered their match-up against Arlington by virtue of their opening round loss to Everett on Tuesday. The team squandered an early lead and fell behind in the fourth inning, only to rally and tie the game before ultimately losing 11-8.

The loss eliminates the Royals from the District tournament and ends their 2018 season.

Lynnwood drew first blood in the bottom of the first, scoring two runs capped by an RBI double from Mayda Rieflin.

Each team scored a run in the second inning, and go scoreless in the third, before the Eagles erupted in the fourth for six runs on just two hits, while being walked five times.

The Royals battled back though, scoring four runs of their own in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at seven. Jayden Angell, Hannah Swartz and Abby Young all had singles in the inning.

The Eagles scored four times over the final three innings to put away the Royals with a final score of 11-8.

Senior pitcher Mayda Rieflin struggled with her control, walking twelve Eagle hitters, but struck out six. She also went 2-3 at the plate in her final game as a Royal.

Hannah Swartz went 4-5, including a double and 2 runs scored, and Abby Young added three hits of her own for Lynnwood.

The Royals end the 2018 season with a record of 6-16 overall.

–Story and photos by Scott Williams