Prep softball: Royals fall to Everett, 6-1

Earlier this season, the Everett Seagulls handed the Royals a tough 21-1 loss. The re-match in the first round of the District 1 fast-pitch softball tournament showed a strong defensive game for Lynnwood, but ended as a 6-1 loss for the Royals.

Everett got on the scoreboard first, notching two unearned runs in the bottom of the first off Royals starter, Mayda Rieflin thanks to two errors by the Lynnwood defense.

After that, the Royals defense and Rieflin settled down and played the Gulls tough for the next three innings, maintaining the 2-0 score until the bottom of the fifth when Everett plated another run, extending their lead to 3-0.

The Royals struggled at the plate to get anything going against Everett starter Andrea Hedington, who allowed just one Lynnwood hit to center fielder Lauren Blue, while striking out seven Royals hitters in six innings.

Everett added three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Lynnwood pushed an unearned run across in the top of the seventh inning thanks to two Seagulls errors, but that’s where the game ended, with a final score of 6-1 in favor of Everett.

“Total turnaround from the last time we faced them,” said Lynnwood head coach Sarah Hall after the loss. “We didn’t hit against them in that first game, or tonight, but defensively, man, we were in it. We fought and when they would get hits, we didn’t let that take our momentum away. Much improved.”

With the loss, Lynnwood enters the losers bracket and will face Arlington on Thursday, May 17 at 4 p.m. at the Phil Johnson Fields complex in Everett in a loser-out game.

–Story and photos by Scott Williams