Photographer Scott Williams captured the above images from Tuesday’s Lynnwood softball and Meadowdale baseball games.

Lynnwood’s softball team also celebrated Senior Night.

Both Lynnwood-based teams lost Tuesday, with a final score of 11-8 for Lynnwood’s softball game against Edmonds-Woodway and 9-1 for Meadowdale’s baseball game against Marysville-Pilchuck.

Click here for a full roundup of results from Tuesday’s games.

–All photos by Scott Williams