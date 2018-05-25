Prep tennis: Mavs doubles team eliminated from tourney after two losses Friday

1 of 7

Meadowdale’s boys tennis doubles’ pair of Djelli Berisha and Ryan Johnson went 0-2 in matches at the WIAA 3A Tennis Tournament in Kennewick on Friday.

Berisha and Johnson fell to Henry Johnson and George Johnson of Mt. Spokane 6-4, 6-3 in an opening round match of the tourney, then were defeated by Aaron Yuan and Cole Blattner of Seattle Prep 6-0, 6-0 to be eliminated from any further competition at the event.

To view the WIAA 3A Tennis Tournament boys doubles bracket, click http://wiaa.com/ardisplay.aspx?ID=1769.

–Photos by Karl Swenson