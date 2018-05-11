Prep track and field: Mavs, Royals compete in 3A Wesco South meet

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors boys track squad easily out-distanced other local squads at the 3A Wesco League South Conference Meet that concluded on Friday at Edmonds Stadium. The Warrior boys outscored runner-up Shorecrest 193.33 to 125.33 to take the team title.

The Lady Warriors finished second in their team competition as Shorecrest took home the girls team title.

The meet drew the five 3A Wesco League South Conference members – Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale, Shorecrest and Shorewood – plus the two 3A teams from the Northwest Conference – Squalicum and Ferndale.

Multiple E-W event winners at the conference meet included Chinedu Acholonu (boys 100 meters and 200 meters), Aaron Richardson (boys 110 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles), Tyler McAtee (boys shot put and discus) and Yukino Parle (girls 1600 meters and 3200 meters).

To view all the results from the 3A Wesco League South Conference Meet, click https://docs.google.com/document/d/1aS-1b3lHPoe6N49p0H-j8zdTc1vuwGF3fvMG709DpE4/edit.

The Warriors, Royals and Mavericks will next compete at the District 1 3A/4A meet set to take place over two days, May 16 and 18, at Shoreline Stadium. The event will be the last opportunity for athletes to qualify for the WIAA State Track & Field Championships that begin on May 24.

Prep Track: 3A Wesco League South Conference Meet, May 9 & 11

Boys team scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 193.33 Shorecrest 125.33 Lynnwood 116.5 Shorewood 110.5 Meadowdale 59.33 Ferndale 27 Squalicum 25

Girls team scores:

Shorecrest 209 Edmonds-Woodway 166 Shorewood 97.5 Squalicum 92.33 Ferndale 55.33 Meadowdale 37.5 Lynnwood 31.33

Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale individual event top finishes:

Chinedu Acholonu (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st in the boys 100 meters (11.28)

Chinedu Acholonu (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st in the boys 200 meters (22.47)

David Savenkov (Lynnwood), 1st in the boys 400 meters (51.37)

Lucas Lacambra (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st in the boys 800 meters (1:57.88)

Aaron Richardson (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st in the boys 110 meter hurdles (14.93)

Aaron Richardson (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st in the boys 300 meter hurdles (40.96)

Tyler McAtee (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st in the boys shot put (46-03.50)

Tyler McAtee (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st in the boys discus (123-07)

Connor Bjornson (Lynnwood), 1st in the boys javelin (169-01)

Peter Wick (Meadowdale), 1st in the triple jump (40-10.00)

Jerry Pham / David Weitkamp / Alex Nguyen / Devin Boss (Lynnwood), 1st in the boys 4×100 meter relay (43.34)

Yukino Parle (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st in the girls 1600 meters (5:04.94)

Yukino Parle (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st in the girls 3200 meters (10:57.43)

Isabella Eunson (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st in the girls discus (113-06)

Savanna Girouard (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st in the girls javelin (116-00)

Hannah Hicks (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st in the girls high jump (5-00.00)

Next meet: District 1 3A/4A Meet, May 16 & 18, 3 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

–By Doug Petrowski