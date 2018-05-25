Prep track and field: Royals compete in WIAA state championships

1 of 2

It was a quiet day for the Lynnwood Royals in WIAA state championship action on Friday with just a few athletes in action.

Lynnwood senior David Savenkov placed 11th in the 3A boys 400 meters with a time of 51.03. Savenkov missed qualifying in the top eight and the finals of the event by about half of a second.

Two Royals will be in action on the final day of the WIAA state meet on Saturday. Jerry Pham will compete in the 3A boys long jump slated to begin at 10:35 a.m. while Connor Bjornson will be in the 3A boys javelin event scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

To see all the results from the first two days of the WIAA 2A/3A/4A State Track & Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, click http://wiaa.com/results/track/2018/2A3A4A/index.htm.

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski