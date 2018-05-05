Prep track and field: Royals, Mavs compete in district meet

Over the past two seasons, the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors have just missed out on sweeping both the boys’ and girls track squads team titles at the Edmonds School District Championships; last year the E-W boys tied with the Lynnwood Royals for the top spot and in 2016 the Lady Royals defeated the Lady Warriors by one point.

On Friday, the E-W boys and girls teams left no doubt as to who would take home the 2018 school district titles.

The Warrior boys squad ran away with the team championship, winning six of the 10 running events and scoring 215 points, 88 points better than second-place Lynnwood. And on the girls side, E-W crushed the competition by scoring 263 points, more than double the 117 points racked up by second-place Mountlake Terrace.

E-W, Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace contended for the school district titles — and the bragging rights that go with them — at Edmonds Stadium.

Multiple event winners at the event on Friday included the Warriors’ Chinedu Acholonu, winning both the boys 100 and 200 meters, E-W’s Aaron Richardson with first-place finishes in both the boys 110 and 300 meter hurdles, Warrior freshman Kaddy Kongira capturing both the girls 100 and 200 meters, and E-W’s Vatoria Keys grabbing first in both the girls shot put and discus

To view all the results from the Edmonds School District Championships, click https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=328098&show=all.

Prep Track: Edmonds School District Championships, May 4

Boys team scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 215

Lynnwood 127

Mountlake Terrace 96

Meadowdale 75

Girls team scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 263

Mountlake Terrace 117

Meadowdale 89

Lynnwood 55

Next meets: Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale at Wesco League South Conference Championships, May 16 and 18, 3 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium; Mountlake Terrace at 2A South Sno-King Championships, Wednesday, May 9, noon at Cedarcrest High School

–By Doug Petrowski