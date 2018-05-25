Prep track and field: Three ESD athletes earn podium finishes in first day of state meet

1 of 2

Three Edmonds School District prep student athletes earned podium finishes during the first day of competition at the WIAA 2A/3A/4A State Track & Field Championships on Thursday.

Yukino Parle and Lucas Lacamba, both Edmonds-Woodway Warriors, and Mountlake Terrace’s Brandon Bach, all placed in the top eight of their individual competitions and are taking home medals from the meet.

Parle was the runner-up in the 3A girls 1600 meters, one second behind race winner Allie Janke of North Central. After finished eighth in the same event at last year’s state meet, Parle was content with grabbing second place this year.

“I was trying to win, but that was a fair race and I just didn’t have it,” the E-W senior said. “I’m pretty happy with second right now.”

After capturing the 2A boys javelin state title last year, Bach was hoping to become a repeat champion this year. But the Hawk junior had to settle for third place behind event winner Nicholas Oesterling of Bellingham and runner-up TJ Newman of Pullman.

“From winning last year to placing third, obviously you’ve got to have some emotion with that,” said a disappointed Bach. “Today I was just off – that’s it.”

The Warriors’ Lucas Lacambra claimed the last spot on the podium in the 3A boys 1600 meters, racing to an eighth place in the event. Lacambra finished 16th in the event last year.

Other results from day one of the three-day state meet included E-W’s Aaron Richardson winning his 3A boys 110 meter hurdles preliminary race; Richardson will run in the finals of the event on late Friday afternoon.

Lynnwood’s Jerry Pham also ran in a 3A boys 110 meter hurdles preliminary race on Thursday, but wasn’t able to post a time fast enough to move on to the finals. Pham was credited with 12th place in the event.

Meadowdale’s Raymond Free finished 11th in the 3A boys triple jump with an effort of 42-01. E-W’s Dylan Hartono placed 14th in the 3A boys 1600 meters and Warrior teammate Savanna Girouard earned 16th in the 3A girls javelin.

The state track and field meet continues on Friday and Saturday at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma.

To view all the results from day one of the WIAA 2A/3A/4A State Track & Field Championships, click http://wiaa.com/results/track/2018/2A3A4A/index.htm.

Prep Track: WIAA 2A/3A/4A Track & Field Championships, May 24 (E-W, Mountlake Terrace, Meadowdale, Lynnwood results)

— Yukino Parle (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd place in the 3A girls 1600 meters (45:46.57)

— Brandon Bach (Mountlake Terrace), 3rd place in the 2A boys javelin (183-10)

— Lucas Lacamba (Edmonds-Woodway), 8th place in the 3A boys 1600 meters (4:18.69)

— Aaron Richardson (Edmonds-Woodway), wins his 3A 110 meter hurdles preliminary race – 3rd overall in preliminaries (14.85); will run in event finals on Friday, May 25, approximately 4:45 p.m.

— Raymond Free (Meadowdale), 11th in the 3A boys triple jump (42-01)

— Jerry Pham (Lynnwood), 12th in the 3A boys 110 meter hurdles (15.71)

— Dylan Hartono (Edmonds-Woodway), 14th in the 3A boys 1600 meters (4:34.24)

— Savanna Girouard (Edmonds-Woodway), 16th in the 3A girls javelin (92-06)

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski