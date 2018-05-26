Prep track and field: Two Royals compete in final day of State Championships

1 of 2

Two Lynnwood Royals were part of the final day of competition at the 2018 WIAA 2A/3A/4A State Track & Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School on Saturday.

Connor Bjornson finished seventh in the 3A boys javelin with a toss of 165-07; Kennewick’s Moses McAninch won the event with a mark of 184-11.

Jerry Pham placed 14th in the 3A boys long jump with a leap of 20-10.25; the state title was won by Elijah Jackson of Chief Sealth with an effort of 22-03.75.

To view all the results from the 2018 WIAA 2A/3A/4A State Track & Field Championships, click http://wiaa.com/results/track/2018/2A3A4A/index.htm.

Prep Track: WIAA 2A/3A/4A State Track & Field Championships, May 26 (Lynnwood results)

— Connor Bjornson, 7th in the 3A boys javelin (165-07)

— Jerry Pham, 14th in the 3A boys long jump (20-10.25)

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski