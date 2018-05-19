Prep track: Lynnwood, Meadowdale athletes compete in District 1 track and field championships

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors boys and girls track squads each finished second in the team competitions at the NW District 1 3A Track & Field Championships completed Friday at Shoreline Stadium.

The Meadowdale Mavericks and Lynnwood Royals also scored team points at the meet with podium finishes in the boys 400 meter run, the boys javelin, the boys long jump and the boys triple jump events.

E-W’s Yukino Parle led all local competitors by winning both the girls 1600 meters and the girls 3200 meters.

Athletes placing in the top three of an event automatic qualify for the WIAA 2A/3A/4A State Track & Field Championships scheduled for May 24-26 in Tacoma.

To view all the results from the NW DIstrict 1 3A Track & Field Championships, click https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=325565&show=all.

Prep Track: Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale at NW District 1 3A Track & Field Championships, May 16 & 18

Boys team scores:

Arlington 132 Edmonds-Woodway 127 Shorewood 60 Oak Harbor 57 Shorecrest 55 Lynnwood 49 Everett 44 Snohomish 38 Stanwood 37.33 Marysville-Getchell 19 Meadowdale 16.33 Marysville-Pilchuck 16 Ferndale 10 Squalicum 2.33

Girls team scores:

Shorecrest 131 Edmonds-Woodway 93 Snohomish 79 Arlington 77 Marysville-Pilchuck 60.5 Stanwood 55.5 Shorewood 47 Squalicum 46 Marysville-Getchell 36 Oak Harbor 33 Ferndale 28 Everett 8 Meadowdale 7

E-W, Lynnwood, Meadowdale individual event top-three finishes (all qualified for state meet):

Chinedu Acholonu (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st in the boys 100 meters (11.01)

David Savenkov (Lynnwood), 1st in the boys 400 meters (50.71)

Grant Christian (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st in the boys 800 meters (1:56.91)

Lucas Lacambra (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st in the boys 1600 meters (4:24.50)

Aaron Richardson (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st in the boys 110 meter hurdles (14.77)

Connor Bjornson (Lynnwood), 1st in the boys javelin (171-00)

Yukino Parle (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st in the girls 1600 meters (5:02.70)

Yukino Parle (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st in the girls 3200 meters (10:43.15)

Dylan Hartono (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd in the boys 3200 meters (9:36.16)

Kameron Eck (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd in the boys high jump (6-02.00)

Raymond Free (Meadowdale), 2nd in the boys triple jump (42-11.75)

Stephanie Wroblewski (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd in the girls 3200 meters (11:09.69)

Hannah Hicks (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd in the girls long jump (17-08.25)

Isabella Eunson (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd in the girls discus (116-09)

Chinedu Acholonu (Edmonds-Woodway), 3rd in the boys 200 meters (22.62)

Jerry Pham (Lynnwood), 3rd in the boys long jump (21-01.50)

Lucas Lacambra (Edmonds-Woodway), 3rd in the boys 800 meters (1:57.64)

Dylan Hartono (Edmonds-Woodway), 3rd in the boys 1600 meters (4:25.53)

Deyago Peraza (Edmonds-Woodway), 3rd in the boys 3200 meters (9:36.16)

Aaron Richardson (Edmonds-Woodway), 3rd in the boys 300 meter hurdles (40.21)

Tyler McAtee (Edmonds-Woodway), 3rd in the boys discus (149-04)

Vatoria Keyes (Edmonds-Woodway), 3rd in the girls discus (116-01)

Savanna Girouard (Edmonds-Woodway), 3rd in the girls javelin (115-06)

Next meet: WIAA 2A/3A/4A State Track & Field Championships, May 24-26, Mt. Tahoma High School in Tacoma

–By Doug Petrowski