Prep volleyball: Close match ends with Royals victory against Mountlake Terrace

After beginning the evening with two game wins, the Lynnwood Royals had to hang on and win a decisive fifth game to put away the Mountlake Terrace Hawks 3-2 (25-17, 25-9, 23-25, 22-25, 15-9) Monday night at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The Royals were pushed to a fifth game after the Hawks won games three and four by narrow margins of 25-23 and 25-22; but in the end Lynnwood came back and won the final game 15-9 to claim the Wesco League victory.

Both teams are back in action on Wednesday, Oct. 4; the Royals will hit the road again and face the E-W Warriors at Edmonds-Woodway High School while the Hawks will host Meadowdale.

Prep Volleyball: Lynnwood at Mountlake Terrace, Oct. 2

Lynnwood 3 – Mountlake Terrace 2 (25-17, 25-9, 23-25, 22-25, 15-9)

Records:Mountlake Terrace 0-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-7 overall; Lynnwood 3-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Meadowdale, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Lynnwood next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

–By Doug Petrowski