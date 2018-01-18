Prep wrestling: Close match ends in loss for Royals against Mountlake Terrace

1 of 8

For the young Lynnwood Royals, getting that first dual match victory of the 2017-2018 season has been a struggle. On Thursday, the team came the closest it has all year to grabbing that first win but fell short by the slimmest of margins.

The Royals were tripped up by the Mountlake Terrace Hawks 43-42 in a Wesco League South Conference match-up staged at Lynnwood High School.

The Royals and Hawks were tied 42-42 after all 14 individual matches were completed, but Terrace was awarded an extra point and the team victory in accordance to the eighth tiebreaker – greater number of first-points scored in the individual matches.

Lynnwood scored their 42 points via five Terrace forfeits and two pinfall wins by Royal wrestlers; Brandon Hawk pinned the Hawks’ Devon Lohr in the 220-pound division match and Josiah Powell pinned Terrace’s Tyler Ekse in the 120-pound class match.

Royals’ Coach Tedashi Myers praised the effort of his two victorious wrestlers.

“Brandon is my only junior on the team,” Myers said. “That was exciting to see him get a pin. And Josiah’s been doing really well for us this year.”

Powell was one of five freshmen that were in the Lynnwood lineup on Thursday; the others – with the exception of Hawk – were all sophomores. Having so many underclassmen on the team is a “double-sided sword,” Myers said.

“The challenge part is keeping them (in the program),” Myers explained. “Freshmen and sophomores can only be beaten up on so much before they are like, ‘I don’t like this and I don’t want to do this anymore.’ It does make me happy and to look forward because I’m not graduating anyone here (this year).”

Getting the two pinfall victories in the dual against Mountlake Terrace was also great for the morale of his squad, Myers said.

“Seeing some success, even if it’s not a whole lot of it, is actually important,” Myers said. “Recently everyone on the team has had a little bit of success, so that’s kind of cool. It’s one reason why the kids that are still here are still here even though we have loss every single (dual) match.”

Despite the winless record in duals so far, Myers likes the way his team looks beyond wins-and-losses and chooses to bond together.

“They all love each other; they really look at it like a family. That’s how I have been coaching for the last couple of years. That seems to be keeping them out,” Myers stated.

The Royals’ have one more chance this year to get that elusive dual win when they travel to Shorecrest on Tuesday, Jan. 23 to face the Scots. Postseason tournament action begins on Feb. 3 – again at Shorecrest – with the 3A Wesco League Sub-Regional.

Prep Wrestling: Mountlake Terrace at Lynnwood, Jan. 18

Mountlake Terrace 43 – Lynnwood 42

106 — Timothy Johann (Lynnwood) won by forfeit

113 — Miguel Ahurmada (Lynnwood) won by forfeit

120 — Josiah Powell (Lynnwood) defeated Tyler Ekse (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 4:33

126 — Pedro Hernandez (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Manh Nguyen (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 3:36

132 — Alex Williams (Mountlake Terrace) won by forfeit

138 — Arun Khou (Mountlake Terrace) won by forfeit

145 — Connor Lefsky (Mountlake Terrace) won by forfeit

152 — Oscar Vazquez (Lynnwood) won by forfeit

160 — Jordan Sims (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Oscar Vazquez (Lynnwood) by pinfall, :45

170 — Eddie Dodgin (Lynnwood) won by forfeit

182 — Reyne Mack (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Isaac Hernandez (Lynnwood) by pinfall, :46

195 — Jaice Jones (Mountlake Terrace) won by forfeit

220 — Brandon Hawk (Lynnwood) defeated Devon Lohr (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 3:48

285 — Christian Kirkman (Lynnwood) won by forfeit

Team Records (dual matches): Mountlake Terrace 1-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-5 overall; Lynnwood 0-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-6 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Lynden Tournament, Saturday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m. at Lynden High School

Lynnwood next match: versus Shorecrest, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 7 p.m. at Shorecrest High School

–By Doug Petrowski