Prep wrestling: Mavs’ Aria Zarei headed to Mat Classic

Sophomore Howie Hare won the 120 lb. championship leading Edmonds-Woodway to a fourth-place finish at the 3A Boys Regional Wrestling Tournament held at Edmonds Woodway Feb. 9-10. The Warriors had three wrestlers in the finals and will advance six to Mat Classic XXX in the Tacoma Dome Feb. 16-17. Meadowdale will send one wrestler to Mat Classic XXX.

On the girls’ side, Edmonds-Woodway’s Vatoria Keyes earned a spot at Mat Classic, finishing second at 235 lbs in the Girls Regional Tournament held in Sedro Woolley.

Hare, who competed but did not place at Mat Classic in 2017, took an early lead before defeating Austin Hayward from Kamiakin 9-3 to win the championship. Also in the finals and earning a trip to Mat Classic XXX for the Warriors were Baylor Dinkinger, second at 106 and Grayson LeCompte second at 126.

Other Warriors qualifying for state were Salihou Fatty, third at 132; Robbie Simanton, fourth at 195 and Generous Yeh, fourth at 220. Kemper Lee earned a spot as an alternate, placing fifth at 285.

Aria Zarei from Meadowdale qualified for Mat Classic XXX, placing fourth at 132. Zarei was defeated 5-2 by Salihou Fatty in a hard-fought rematch of last weekend’s Sub Regional final.

Boys results



106 1st Place Match – Cole Daurie (Marysville Pilchuck) 3-0 won by major decision over Baylor Denkinger (Edmonds-Woodway) 2-1 (MD 13-2)

120 1st Place Match – Howie Hare (Edmonds-Woodway) 3-0 won by decision over Austin Hayward (Kamiakin) 2-1 (Dec 9-3)

126 1st Place Match – Stephan Erosa (Everett) 3-0 won by decision over Grayson LeCompte (Edmonds-Woodway) 2-1 (Dec 5-1)

132 3rd Place Match – Salihou Fatty (Edmonds-Woodway) 4-1 won by decision over Aria Zarei (Meadowdale) 2-2 (Dec 5-2)

195 3rd Place Match – Christian Balmer (Everett) 3-1 won by fall over Robbie Simanton (Edmonds-Woodway) 2-2 (Fall 0:17)

220 3rd Place Match – Michael Fisken (Oak Harbor) 4-1 won by decision over Generous Yeh (Edmonds-Woodway) 2-2 (Dec 1-0)

285 Place Match – Kemper Lee (Edmonds-Woodway) 3-2 won by injury default over Duncan King (Snohomish) 1-3 (Inj. 0:00)

Girls 235 championship match

Chanel Siva (Stanwood) 2-0, So. over Vatoria Keyes (Edmonds-Woodway) 1-1, So. (Fall 4:34)

Team scores

Kamiakin 305.5, Southridge 257.5, Marysville Pilchuck 208.0, Edmonds-Woodway 152.0, Everett 129.0, Arlington 99.5, Oak Harbor 90.0, Snohomish 81.5, Kennewick 66.0, Stanwood 64.0, Marysville Getchell 44.0, Shorewood 37.0, Shorecrest 34.0, Meadowdale 26.5, Lynnwood 7.0

— By Mike Cooper