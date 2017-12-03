Prep wrestling: Mavs compete at Edmonds Invite

Edmonds-Woodway High School placed one wrestler in the finals and finished in sixth place as a team with 115 points in the 29-team Edmonds Invite Wrestling Tournament held Dec. 2 at EWHS. The tournament was won by Kelso with 224 points. Meadowdale finished in 17th place with 63.

Placing for Meadowdale were: 145lbs – Ariel Zarei 7th, 182 – Ben Duong 8th.

Team Scores 1. Kelso 224.0 2. Southridge 178.5 3. Bonney Lake 166.5 4. North Central 131.0 5. Kentwood 115.5 6. Edmonds-Woodway 115.0 7. Ferndale 105.0 8. Squalicum 104.0 9. Decatur 100.5 10. Lincoln 97.5 11. Peninsula 97.0 12. Union 94.0 13. Everett 92.0 14. Burlington-Edison 91.5 15. Highline 81.0 16. Hazen 76.0 17. Arlington 63.0 17. Meadowdale 63.0 19. Sedro Woolley 54.0 20. Central Kitsap 49.5 21. Blanchet 44.0 22. Juanita 35.5 23. Shorewood 34.5 24. Nathan Hale 34.0 25. Lindbergh 31.5 26. Oak Harbor 31.0 26. Todd Beamer 31.0 28. Bremerton 23.0 29. La Conner 9.0

— By Mike Cooper