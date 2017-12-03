Prep wrestling: Mavs compete at Edmonds Invite

Edmonds-Woodway High School placed one wrestler in the finals and finished in sixth place as a team with 115 points in the 29-team Edmonds Invite Wrestling Tournament held Dec. 2 at EWHS. The tournament was won by Kelso with 224 points. Meadowdale finished in 17th place with 63.
Placing for Meadowdale were: 145lbs – Ariel Zarei 7th, 182 – Ben Duong 8th.
|Team Scores
|1.
|Kelso
|224.0
|2.
|Southridge
|178.5
|3.
|Bonney Lake
|166.5
|4.
|North Central
|131.0
|5.
|Kentwood
|115.5
|6.
|Edmonds-Woodway
|115.0
|7.
|Ferndale
|105.0
|8.
|Squalicum
|104.0
|9.
|Decatur
|100.5
|10.
|Lincoln
|97.5
|11.
|Peninsula
|97.0
|12.
|Union
|94.0
|13.
|Everett
|92.0
|14.
|Burlington-Edison
|91.5
|15.
|Highline
|81.0
|16.
|Hazen
|76.0
|17.
|Arlington
|63.0
|17.
|Meadowdale
|63.0
|19.
|Sedro Woolley
|54.0
|20.
|Central Kitsap
|49.5
|21.
|Blanchet
|44.0
|22.
|Juanita
|35.5
|23.
|Shorewood
|34.5
|24.
|Nathan Hale
|34.0
|25.
|Lindbergh
|31.5
|26.
|Oak Harbor
|31.0
|26.
|Todd Beamer
|31.0
|28.
|Bremerton
|23.0
|29.
|La Conner
|9.0
— By Mike Cooper