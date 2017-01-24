Prep wrestling: Mavs lose to Mountlake Terrace under stage lights

1 of 4

Wrestling for the first time in the Mountlake Terrace High School theater, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks put in a five-star performance and defeated the Meadowdale Mavericks 40-26 Tuesday night.

The Hawks won nine of 11 competitive matches to earn the team victory and take over sole possession of second place in the Wesco League 2A/3A South Conference.

Terrace’s top weight class wrestlers helped carry the squad Tuesday as Aundre Seabrook, Reyne Mack and Michael Phu all won their matches by pinfalls in the 195- 220- and 285-pound weight classes. Hawk Michael Marquez added a victory by pin to the Terrace ledger in the 132-pound weight class.

In response to some team injuries, the Mavericks were forced to shuffle their lineup and wrestle seven freshmen in the dual meet, going 2-5 in those matches. Caleb Monallias picked up a major decision in the 145-pound weight class while Erick Gonzalez was credited with a win by forfeit in the 106-pound weight class.

The meet was moved from the Mountlake Terrace High School gymnasium to the school’s theater to provide a unique setting for the Wesco League matchup. The school’s wrestling mat just fit on the large stage and theater staff and students helped provide special stage lighting for the event.

The meet is available for viewing on the Sound Live Sports Network at www.soundlivesportsnetwork.com.

Both the Hawks and the Mavericks will end their 2016-2017 regular season on Thursday, Jan. 26; Meadowdale will host the Shorewood Thunderbirds while Terrace will travel to Shorecrest High School to face off against the Scots.

Prep Wrestling: Meadowdale at Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 24

Mountlake Terrace 40 – Meadowdale 26

106 – Erick Gonzalez (Meadowdale) won by forfeit

113 – Ivan Moulten (MTHS) defeated Jinho Lee (Meadowdale) 8-2

120 – Pedro Lopez (MTHS) defeated Vitaliy Nesterchuck (Meadowdale) 14-7

126 – Jackson Moody (MTHS) defeated Nathan Lee (Meadowdale) 6-4

132 – Michael Marquez (MTHS) defeated Ethan Gould (Meadowdale) by pin, 5:31

138 – Aria Zarei (Meadowdale) defeated Mujtaba Abossaba (MTHS) by technical fall 22-7, 4:43

145 – Caleb Monallias (Meadowdale) defeated Connor Lefsky (MTHS) by major decision 10-1

152 – Moussa Traore (MTHS) defeated Antonia Samayoa by major decision 15-6

160 – Pavel Oliferovskiy (MTHS) defeated Elias Lynch (Meadowdale) by major decision 18-8

170 – Ryan Dunne (MTHS) won by forfeit

182 – Liam Ball (Meadowdale) won by forfeit

195 – Aundre Seabrook (MTHS) defeated Gabe Marshall (Meadowdale) by pin, :41

220 – Reyne Mack (MTHS) defeated Tyler Paul (Meadowdale) by pin, 1:08

285 – Michael Phu (MTHS) defeated Alexander Krueger (Meadowdale) by pin, 1:52

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference dual meets, 6-4 overall; Meadowdale 12-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference dual meets, 2-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Shorecrest, Thursday, Jan. 26, 7:00 p.m. at Shorecrest High School

Meadowdale next meet: versus Shorewood, Thursday, Jan. 26, 7:00 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

–By Doug Petrowski