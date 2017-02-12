Prep wrestling: Meadowdale’s Ball wins regional championship title

1 of 7

Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale high schools each had a regional champion at the 3A boys wrestling tournament held at Everett High School Friday and Saturday. Winning the title for the Warriors was junior Salihou Fatty at 132 lbs. Liam Ball took first for the Mavericks. E-W finish fifth as a team and will send five wrestlers to state.

Lynnwood’s Leul Wolde also qualified for state at 126 lbs.

In the girls regionals in Sedro Woolley, Edmonds-Woodway freshman Vatoria Keyes (235 lbs) will represent Edmonds Woodway girls at Mat Classic. Keyes grappled her way into the finals with a pin and a technical fall before facing the state’s No. 2-ranked girl and two-time state placer Sr. Jailee Mercedes from Stanwood in the finals.

On the boys’ side, Fatty — ranked fourth in state at 132 — earned his way into the finals by defeating the state’s No. 5-ranked wrestler in the semifinals. In the finals, Fatty faced Blake McBride from Oak Harbor. Fatty scored a takedown early in the first period and never backed down before winning by a 10-5 decision. After his victory, Salihou credited the hard work in practice and support of his teammates for his victory. “I am just glad I was able to give my team a regional champion,” he said.

This is Salihou Fatty’s second trip to the Mat Classic, and he says he is focused and ready to be the second Fatty brother to place in state. Ebrima Fatty took fifth at 113 pounds during the 2016 Mat Classic.

Liam Ball came into the tournament ranked No. 1 at 182, a weight with three returning state placers in the region. Ball defeated the No. 2-ranked wrestler in the state in the semifinals before facing Stanwood’s Arie VanVeen in the finals. VanVeen placed sixth at last year’s Mat Classic, while Ball took seventh.

Ball took VanVeen to his back early in the first period, holding him there much of the round. He went on to dominate VanVeen, cruising to a 14-4 major decision. Ball, who took 3rd in regionals last year, said he felt really good with how he finished at regionals and credited his success to off-season strength training. “After last year’s seventh-place finish I knew I had the skills, but needed to be stronger to be competitive,” he said.

E-W will send four to the Mat Classic in addition to Fatty. Qualifying for the Warriors are; Grayson LeCompte (120) – second, Anthony Lindamood (152) – second, Abdoulie Jatta (170) – third, and Generous Yeh (220) – second.

Mat Classic takes place in the Tacoma Dome Feb 17-18.

Team scores—Kamiakin 259.5, Southridge 215, Everett 169.5, Arlington 155.5, Edmonds-Woodway 138.5, Marysville Pilchuck 121, Shorewood 80, Oak Harbor 79.5, Stanwood 68.5, Snohomish 55, Marysville Getchell 50, Meadowdale 44, Kennewick 42, Lynnwood 40, Shorecrest 25.

Championship bouts

106—Marco Mendoza (Southridge) dec. Cole Daurie (Marysville-Pilchuck) 7-5, OT. 113—Tanner Bushman (Kamiakin) won by forfeit over Austin Hayward (Kamiakin). 120—Austin Almaguer (Kamiakin) dec. Stephan Erosa (Everett) 8-0. 126—Jesus Ramos (Kamiakin) dec. Xavier Velasco (Southridge) 3-2. 132—Salihou Fatty (Edmonds-Woodway) dec. Blake McBride (Oak Harbor) 10-5. 138—Gavin Rork (Arlington) dec. Riley Van Scoy (Stanwood) 7-2. 145—Mason Phillips (Stanwood) dec. Liam Walker (Kamiakin) 19-4 (TF 4:26). 152—Emilio Ramos (Kennewick) dec. Anthony Lindamood (Edmonds-Woodway) 4-2. 160—Sione Halo (Kamiakin) dec. Cooper McAuslan (Arlington) 3-1, OT. 170—Zayid Al-Ghani (Southridge) dec. Keith Pablo (Marysville- Pilchuck) 8-4. 182—Liam Ball (Meadowdale) maj. dec. Arie van Veen (Stanwood) 14-4. 195—Colton Ferro (Arlington) dec. Luke Eskelsen (Kamiakin) 9-6. 220—Taylor Ambrose (Southridge) pinned Generous Yeh (Edmonds-Woodway) :53. 285—Sam Zook (Oak Harbor) pinned Tristan Emery (Arlington) 3:08.

3rd/4th-place bouts

106—Nick Lotz (Shorewood) pinned Ethan Vogtman (Kennewick) :48. 113—Kaiya Conway-Yasuyama (Shorecrest) dec. Kody Carpenter (Shorewood) 6-5. 120—Grayson LeCompte (Edmonds-Woodway) maj. dec. Dillan Meyer (Snohomish) 8-0. 126—Christian Evanger (Arlington) dec. Leul Wolde (Lynnwood) 7-4. 132—Joey Chavez (Kamiakin) won by injury default over Kevin Cornejo (Kamiakin). 138—Ryan Nett (Southridge) dec. Rece Quintana (Kamiakin) 4-2. 145—Derrick Gillespie (Southridge) dec. Riley Bennett (Everett) 7-0. 152—Cyle DeLeon (Kamiakin) dec. Patrick West (Everett) 3-1. 160—Mark Meier (Southridge) dec. Brett Allred (Everett) 6-3. 170—Abdoulie Jatta (Edmonds-Woodway) dec. Ben Kloes (Snohomish) 3-0. 182—Zach Borisch (Kamiakin) maj. dec. Nick Dugin (Oak Harbor) 10-0. 195—Jessey Moe (Everett) pinned Troy Beach (Shorewood) 4:42. 220—Charlie Diedrich (Marysville-Getchell) dec. Atsamaz Pliev (Southridge) 8-4. 285—Uriy Slutskiy (Southridge) pinned Brock McCue (Kamiakin) 4:26.

— By Mike Cooper