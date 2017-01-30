Prep wrestling preview: ESD high schools prepare for postseason tournament Saturday

With the wrestling dual meet season complete, Edmonds School District high schools are preparing for the 2A and 3A sub regional tournaments on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Edmonds-Woodway finished another season undefeated and won its third straight Wesco South championship. The Warriors now head into the Wesco 3A South Sub Regional favored to win the title. Edmonds-Woodway has 10 wrestlers ranked in state, and with each team getting two entries per weight, the Warriors could have multiple placers in a couple of spots.

The team will be anchored by seniors JenSung Lee, Anthony Lindamood and Abdoulie Jatta along with juniors Salihou Fatty and Generous Yeh. Freshmen lightweights Ousman Fatty and Howie Hare have had good seasons and could score high for the Warriors.

Mountlake Terrace scrapped its way to a second-place finish in league, losing only to Edmonds-Woodway. The Hawks are a 2A team and will travel to Cedarcrest for the 2A tournament. Look for Michael Marquez, Pavel Oliferoskiy and Reyne Mack to finish well for the Hawks.

Meadowdale heads into the tournament anchored by the state’s top ranked wrestler at 182 lbs, Liam Ball. Ball has dominated his weight class all season long and is the favorite to win sub regionals. Other Mavs who could finish strong are JinHo Lee, Aria Zarei and Jesus Hernandez-Baez.

Lynnwood has two wrestlers ranked in state — Leul Wolde and Evan Woo — who could do well. Morgan Beard could also score high for Lynnwood.

The 3A tournament is at Edmonds-Woodway and gets underway at 10 a.m.. The 2A is at Cedarcrest and starts at 9:30 a.m.

— By Mike Cooper