Prep wrestling: Royals, Mavs compete in Lynnwood Classic

While temperatures outside remained below freezing, wrestlers from Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Meadowdale and Edmonds-Woodway high schools heated up the mat Saturday at the Lynnwood Classic, a 10-team tournament held at Lynnwood High School.

Terrace placed third in the team standings of the event with 132 points. E-W finished in fourth place while Lynnwood edged out Meadowdale for sixth place by one point.

The Royals, Hawks, Mavericks and Warriors all placed at least one wrestler in a weight class final on Saturday. Terrace’s Moussa Traore, Audre Seabrook and Reyne Mack won the 152-, 182- and 195-weight class titles respectively; Meadowdale’s Jesus Hernandez-Baez took the 170-pound weight crown and Lynnwood’s Luel Wolde grabbed the top spot in the 132-pound weight classification.

Edmonds-Woodway competed with a split squad as half of the Warriors’ team was in Bellingham on Saturday for the Graham Morin Invitational.

The Kamiak Knights took the team title at the Lynnwood Classic with a dominating performance of 189 points and 25 match wins – 22 by pinfall.

Prep Wrestling: Lynnwood Classic, Dec. 17

Team scores :

1. Kamiak 189

2. Mariner 140

3. Mountlake Terrace 132

4. Edmonds-Woodway 87.5

5. Cascade 80

6. Lynnwood 79

7. Meadowdale 78

8. Shorecrest 66

9. Blanchet 53

10. Archbishop Murphy 43

Top placers (Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale wrestlers)

106 – Zayn Arobae (Lynnwood), 3rd place

113 – Jin Lee (Meadowdale), 4th place

120 – Howie Hare (Edmonds-Woodway), 3rd place; Emmanuel Boakye-Ansah (Edmonds-Woodway), 4th place

126 – Michael Marquez (Mountlake Terrace), 2nd place; Grayson LeCompte (Edmonds-Woodway), 3rd place

132 – Luel Wolde (Lynnwood), 1st place; Evan Wu (Lynnwood) 3rd place

145 – Oscar Vazquez (Lynnwood), 3rd place; Elias Lynch (Meadowdale), 4th place

152 – Moussa Traore (Mountlake Terrace), 1st place; Jack Tillman (Edmonds-Woodway) 2nd place

160 – Pavel Oliferovskiy (Mountlake Terrace), 2nd place; Christian Simpson (Edmonds-Woodway), 4th place

170 – Jesus Hernandez-Baez (Meadowdale), 1st place; Ethan Kim (Edmonds-Woodway), 3rd place

182 – Audre Seabrook (Mountlake Terrace), 1st place; Ben Duong (Meadowdale), 4th place

195 – Reyne Mack (Mountlake Terrace), 1st place; Caleb Herr (Lynnwood), 3rd place

220 – Robbie Simanton (Edmonds-Woodway), 4th place

285 – Michael Phu (Mountlake Terrace), 2nd place

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at the Edmonds Triple Dual, Thursday, Dec. 22, 4:00 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next match: versus Shorecrest, Thursday, Jan. 5, 7:00 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski