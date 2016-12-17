Prep wrestling: Royals, Mavs compete in Lynnwood Classic

Meadowdale's Jesus Hernandez Baez (top) is in complete control of Cascade's Dakota Talt during the 170-pound weight class championship match of the Lynnwood Classic on Saturday. Baez pinned Talt to win the weight class title.
Lynnwood's Caleb Herr (right) squares up against Jon Shaffer of Archbishop Murphy in the 3rd/4th place match of the Lynnwood Classic on Saturday. Herr held on for a 6-5 victory of Shaffer.

While temperatures outside remained below freezing, wrestlers from Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Meadowdale and Edmonds-Woodway high schools heated up the mat Saturday at the Lynnwood Classic, a 10-team tournament held at Lynnwood High School.

Terrace placed third in the team standings of the event with 132 points. E-W finished in fourth place while Lynnwood edged out Meadowdale for sixth place by one point.

The Royals, Hawks, Mavericks and Warriors all placed at least one wrestler in a weight class final on Saturday. Terrace’s Moussa Traore, Audre Seabrook and Reyne Mack won the 152-, 182- and 195-weight class titles respectively; Meadowdale’s Jesus Hernandez-Baez took the 170-pound weight crown and Lynnwood’s Luel Wolde grabbed the top spot in the 132-pound weight classification.

Edmonds-Woodway competed with a split squad as half of the Warriors’ team was in Bellingham on Saturday for the Graham Morin Invitational.

The Kamiak Knights took the team title at the Lynnwood Classic with a dominating performance of 189 points and 25 match wins – 22 by pinfall.

Prep Wrestling: Lynnwood Classic, Dec. 17

Team scores:
1. Kamiak                            189
2. Mariner                            140
3. Mountlake Terrace        132
4. Edmonds-Woodway     87.5
5. Cascade                         80
6. Lynnwood                       79
7. Meadowdale                  78
8. Shorecrest                      66
9. Blanchet                          53
10. Archbishop Murphy       43

Top placers (Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale wrestlers)
106 – Zayn Arobae (Lynnwood), 3rd place
113 – Jin Lee (Meadowdale), 4th place
120 – Howie Hare (Edmonds-Woodway), 3rd place; Emmanuel Boakye-Ansah (Edmonds-Woodway), 4th place
126 – Michael Marquez (Mountlake Terrace), 2nd place; Grayson LeCompte (Edmonds-Woodway), 3rd place
132 – Luel Wolde (Lynnwood), 1st place; Evan Wu (Lynnwood) 3rd place
145 – Oscar Vazquez (Lynnwood), 3rd place; Elias Lynch (Meadowdale), 4th place
152 – Moussa Traore (Mountlake Terrace), 1st place; Jack Tillman (Edmonds-Woodway) 2nd place
160 – Pavel Oliferovskiy (Mountlake Terrace), 2nd place; Christian Simpson (Edmonds-Woodway), 4th place
170 – Jesus Hernandez-Baez (Meadowdale), 1st place; Ethan Kim (Edmonds-Woodway), 3rd place
182 – Audre Seabrook (Mountlake Terrace), 1st place; Ben Duong (Meadowdale), 4th place
195 – Reyne Mack (Mountlake Terrace), 1st place; Caleb Herr (Lynnwood), 3rd place
220 – Robbie Simanton (Edmonds-Woodway), 4th place
285 – Michael Phu (Mountlake Terrace), 2nd place

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at the Edmonds Triple Dual, Thursday, Dec. 22, 4:00 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next match: versus Shorecrest, Thursday, Jan. 5, 7:00 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski

