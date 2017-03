The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that a Monday night blaze at a Meadowdale home was started by a propane camp stove that ignited the exterior siding.

The fire caused $95,000 in damage to the two-story house in the 16000 block of 51st Place in unincorporated Edmonds.

Three adults and four children were home when the fire broke out. They all safely escaped, but the home was left uninhabitable.