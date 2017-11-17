PSRC seeks public comment on pedestrian, bicycle improvements to 44th Avenue West

Public comments are being sought on a proposal to spend $255,672 for bicycle and pedestrian access improvements to 44th Avenue West at the I-5 overpass in Lynnwood.

The Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC), a coalition of government leaders who work together on regional growth, transportation planning and economic growth, is seeking the comments on the project as it is one of twelve the group is looking at to spend federal funds on.

The 12 projects, all involving bicycle and pedestrian improvements or historic preservation in Snohomish, King, Pierce and Kitsap Counties, are being funded by $17.5 million from the Federal Highway Administration funds designated for non-motorized facilities, historic preservation of transportation assets, environmental mitigation and other related projects.

More information about the project selection process and recommended projects is available here: https://www.psrc.org/our-work/funding/project-selection.

Written comments can be made by mail at Puget Sound Regional Council, attention Sarah Gutschow, 1011 Western Ave., Ste. 500, Seattle, Washington 98104-1035. Comments will also be heard in person at the PSRC offices in Seattle on Jan. 11, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. and on Jan. 25, 2018 at 10 a.m.

–By Doug Petrowski