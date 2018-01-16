From the Publisher’s Desk: Don’t count on Facebook to deliver your local news

Chances are, you saw this post first on Facebook before you read it here.

Facebook drives a fair amount of traffic to our website. But that’s going to change, thanks to a decision announced last week by Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Over the next few months, Zuckerberg said, posts from brands of all kinds — including from local news sites like Lynnwood Today — will appear significantly less often in your Facebook news feed.

The reason? Zuckerberg says that Facebook has received feedback recently from its community “that public content — posts from businesses, brands and media — is crowding out the personal moments that lead us to connect more with each other.”