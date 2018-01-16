From the Publisher’s Desk: Don’t count on Facebook to deliver your local news

This is a big deal for readers of local news. With Zuckerberg’s announcement, things will be different now and here’s the bottom line:
If you rely solely on Facebook to deliver local news to you, you are about get a lot less of it.
The simplest way to deal with this issue is to subscribe to our daily newsletter. To do that, email us hereand specify you want to subscribe to Lynnwood Today. It’ll hit your inbox every morning and doesn’t cost a cent. (Of course, voluntary donations to cover our costs are warmly welcomed, and you can do that here.)
You’ll never miss an important story, and you won’t have to rely on Facebook to deliver it.
Until next time,
Teresa Wippel, Publisher