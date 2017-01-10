From the Publisher’s Desk: Let’s get ‘ReadyTogether’

Many of you know that disaster preparedness is one of my favorite causes. Last spring, I worked with Snohomish County Fire District 1 and other organizations to sponsor a “Count Me in When Disaster Strikes” presentation at Edmonds Community College — with the goal of starting a conversation with Southwest Snohomish County residents about preparing for a disaster.

I’m proud to continue partnering with Fire District 1 on this effort, and are joining them to launch “ReadyTogether” — a step-by-step readiness program designed to fit busy lifestyles.

ReadyTogether uses local expertise in conjunction with resources from Do 1 Thing, a non-profit organization that aims to build disaster resilient communities by encouraging citizens to do one thing each month to prepare. Topics include water, sheltering, food, power, emergency supplies, first aid, unique family needs and more.

We’ll start by introducing the spokespeople for this campaign — Larry and AJ. Does Larry look familiar? He should. An Edmonds resident, Larry (Vogel, that is) can often be found with camera in hand, covering a variety of events throughout South Snohomish County for My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today. AJ Johnson is a firefighter who is helping Larry figure out what he can do to make his home disaster ready, step-by-step, with easy, once-monthly videos graciously sponsored by ServPro.

To participate:

– Subscribe or follow the ReadyTogether blog at firedistrict1.org/ReadyTogether. Subscribers will receive a weekly email with information and action steps to take related to the monthly preparedness topic.

– Follow along on Facebook and share ideas with neighbors by joining the ReadyTogether group.

Until next time.