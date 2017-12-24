Puget Sound Regional Council seeks comments on draft Regional Transportation Plan

The Puget Sound Regional Council, the regional planning organization for the four-county central Puget Sound region of Washington state, is seeking public comments on its new draft Regional Transportation Plan.

The plan details how the region is working to catch up on transportation and prepare for continued growth. A few highlights:

A new regional approach to getting ready for autonomous, connected, shared and electric vehicles.

A first-ever integrated transit plan that is expected to increase transit boardings from 215 million to over 500 million per year.

A new approach to potential long-term funding that matches state plans for possible road user charges to replace the fuel tax.

Plans to meet the needs of the region’s aviation system.

You can view and comment on the plan at: