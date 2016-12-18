Recall in place for bakery products from Albertsons, Safeway

Albertsons and Safeway stores throughout Washington, including those in Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds, have issued a voluntary recall for bakery products sold on or before Dec. 15 for a possible salmonella contamination.

The affected products contain Valley Milk Products LLC’s high heat nonfat dry milk powder or vanilla cream custard mix, which may have been contaminated and is used in several bakery products.

No one has reported getting sick and the recall was issued “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the recall notice.

Affected products were sold on or before Dec. 15 with a sell-by date of Dec. 20 or earlier. They include various fruit parfait cups, fruit tarts, cream pies, square cakes, diner cakes and special cakes. For a full list of affected products, click here.

If you purchased an affected bakery product, you are asked to discard the product or return it to the store for a full refund.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, particularly in young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and/or abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, a Salmonella infection can result in the organism entering the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.