Recommended Reads: Buzz about this new psychological thriller well-deserved

The Last Mrs. Parrish, by Liv Constantine

There’s been an excited hum about this new psychological thriller, The Last Mrs. Parrish, and it’s well-deserved. This book is co-authored by sisters Lynne and Valerie, using the pen name Liv Constantine, and their collaboration will have you gasping and hanging on through twists and turns. This one is hard to put down until you reach the very end, and gasp.

The villainy and actions of the devious Amber Patterson fascinate. She is calculating in the way she becomes a part of the lives of Connecticut’s well-to-do, perfectly blessed, golden couple. Amber is certain she was never meant for the everyday, plain life that she’s living. She has no doubts that the Parrish privileged life is the life that she deserves.

Driven by envy and equipped with a detailed plan, Amber takes action. The ensuing consequences produce a centrifugal force that will hold you spellbound as you grip your book or kindle, eager to read what happens next. Can Amber end up with everything she wants, or will she get what she deserves? What dark secrets will be revealed? What will be overheard when lurking at doorways or through deceitful means? The writing flows so naturally, you’ll enjoy the storytelling style of these authors.

The co-authors’ collaboration is smoothly, seamless to the reader. They’ve created memorable characters and skillfully paint the setting and atmosphere of the exclusive town of Bishops Harbor. As a reader and town visitor, you may enjoy sipping your way through the pages with Bishops Harbor’s popular drink – “the Double Cross Martini. It’s deliciously duplicitous, sneaks up on you, and packs a potent punch, but it is low-carb so you can still fit into your designer jeans.”

Lynne is also author of the amazing suspense novel The Veritas Deception in addition to several short stories. She’s also a social media strategist and speaker. Valerie has been a mystery fan from her early days with Nancy Drew, and later graduating on to Shakespeare. She’s an active community volunteer, working with Free the Slaves in Washington, D.C. – an organization that fights human trafficking – and also with Caritas Society of St. John’s College Annapolis, which raises funds for student ﬁnancial aid. The sisters also co-authored Circle Dance – a taut, Greek American, family drama page turner.

And if you want to hear more from the authors, tune into Kendall & Cooper Talk Mysteries with Lynne and Valerie (Liv) Constantine.

— By Wendy Kendall