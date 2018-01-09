Recommended Reads: ‘Cold Betrayal’ a tale of revenge from J.A. Jance

Cold Betrayal by J. A. Jance

Any novel by J. A. Jance that you choose to read is one of the best mystery books. Each of her several successful is each filled with thought-provoking characters, entertaining mystery and fast-paced plotting. A New York Times bestseller over and over again, she is one of those authors who really knows how to tell you a story.

Previously I’ve written about one of the books in her Joanna Brady, Arizona sheriff series – Downfall. There is also the J. P. Beaumont series about a Seattle homicide detective and, by the way, the most recent released in this series is Proof of Life, a stunning read that takes you deep into the mind and heart of this detective. The Walker Family novels are a beautiful weave of current day with legends and lore of the Tohono O’odham People in the Southwest. Today I’m writing about Cold Betrayal, which is a book in the Ali Reynolds series. Revenge isn’t the only dish served cold.

Ali Reynolds is a 40-something newscaster. Now her long-time friend Sister Anselm entangles Ali in a desperate struggle investigating The Family. This is a polygamous cult, and the leader has no patience for those who try to leave. And there are other secrets about The Family that they intend will stay hidden. Ali’s investigation is propelled with urgency as she tries to protect a young runaway.

During all this, Ali is also asked by her new daughter-in-law for help with the girl’s grandmother. What’s reported as a break-in and attempted murder of the grandmother has been investigated and dismissed by the local police as an elderly woman being absent minded. But, is that a terrifying mistake?

J.A. Jance is an incredible author of mystery, with a dedicated following of readers. Most recently her thriller Clawback won at the Killer Nashville Conference: Best Fiction Thriller, Reader’s Choice Award for Best Thriller, and Reader’s Choice Best Book of the Year. Born in South Dakota and raised in Bisbee, Ariz., J. A. Jance lives with her husband in Seattle and also Tucson, Ariz. She is most generous with her time, often speaking at libraries, conferences and other venues.

Most recently she recorded an episode with Kendall & Cooper Talk Mysteries with J A Jance. Listen in as we learned a lot about courage in writing, motivation, persistence, and insights into her characters and stories.

–By Wendy Kendall