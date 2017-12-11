Recommended Reads: ‘Golden Hour’ has elements of thrilling, suspenseful, cozy mystery

The Golden Hour, by Marni Graff

The Golden Hour is about an American in Oxford. It’s part of the wonderful Nora Tierney mystery series. Trouble seems to follow Nora Tierney at an uncomfortably close distance. In this case, trouble comes in the guise of a stalker who is keeping a close watch on Nora’s every action, including with her baby son. He’s also stalking when she’s with her Detective Chief Investigator boyfriend. He’s also watching when she’s alone.

While Nora has her hands full with concerns about this watcher, her boyfriend Declan is called into an all-consuming investigation into the discovery of a very curious smallpox death. The victim is a museum employee who was restoring a Picasso painting when her body was found. This case is strange and frightening as clues are uncovered.

This intriguing mystery features fascinating characters, all in what appears to be a serene setting, vividly described so that the reader is transported there. What’s unique about this mystery is the extraordinary mix of Cozy, Traditional, Suspense, and at the core even Thriller elements — all that in one book. Blending the complementary ingredients from each of these types, this author has served up a story that has a homey stock, filled with savory veggies, spicy meats and haunted by a single flavor that you just can’t identify, until you suddenly do.

Author Marni Graff spent seven years interviewing and learning from many of her favorite mystery authors including Val McDermid, Deborah Crombie, Ian Rankin and her mentor and friend for many years, P D James. She’s the multi award-winning author of The Trudy Genova Manhattan Mysteries based on her own real-life work as a medical consultant for a New York movie studio. Her Nora Tierney English Mysteries has four books in the series, winning Chanticleer Reviews’ Mystery and Mayhem prize for Best British Cozy.

And if you want to hear more from the author, tune into Kendall & Cooper Talk Mysteries with Marni Graff. This episode includes surprise guest Kay Vreeland with a priceless anecdote about P D James. Also Alex Riggs, role-playing game company owner at www.necromancers-online.com joins in with a recommendation on a role-playing mystery game published by Chaosium. In the game, you, your family and your friends find the clues and solve the mystery from the comfort of your living room.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is a writer, project manager and volunteer at the Edmonds Library. She’s enjoyed living in Edmonds for over 20 years. Follow her via her blog here or on Twitter @wendywrites1.