Recommended Reads: Kendall and Cooper talk mysteries with Mike Lawson

Recommended Reads columnist Wendy Kendall joins mystery writer Julie Cooper for a podcast interview with Mike Lawson, and also provides a short write-up below about one of Lawson’s books, “House Odds.”

With so much attention directed at Washington, D.C. these days, here’s an author who has some fun with the mysteries in our Capitol. The DeMarco series begins with “The Inside Ring,” which was selected by The Seattle Times as one of the 10 top thrillers of 2005. I most recently read “House Odds,” which is the eighth book in the characters’ adventures.

Joe DeMarco works for a congressman who employs him to handle some difficult situations, sensitive in nature and not conducive for his other lawyers. In “House Odds,” the situation occurs very close to home, involving the congressman’s daughter. DeMarco needs to solve the mystery and aid in the resolution. What I enjoy most about these books is that the characters feel like real people, and the situations have been inspired by real events. The mystery is so interesting and as a reader I’m following the clues closely. The novels sweep me away from my everyday surroundings for a great read. The best part of all is DeMarco’s funnily sarcastic sense of humor about the Washington, D. C. environment, people and deals.

The author, Mike Lawson, worked for the U.S. Navy as a nuclear engineer and spent about 30 years in the Navy’s nuclear power program. He lived in Washington, D.C. for some time, and then here in Washington state at the naval shipyard in Bremerton. In the DeMarco series and his other series with Kay Hamilton, the DEA agent, this author really knows how to tell a great story.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is a writer, project manager and volunteer at the Edmonds Library. Follow her via her blog here or on Twitter @wendywrites1.