Recommended Reads: ‘My Sister’s Grave’ a well-researched thriller

My Sister’s Grave, by Robert Dugoni

Her beloved sister disappeared without a trace 20 years ago. The grief was life altering for the loving family and friends left behind. Tracy Crosswhite has spent all this time questioning her sister’s disappearance, and also the facts in the trial that followed. Two decades later, remains are found by hunters in the woods, and identified as her sister Sarah.

Now a homicide detective with the Seattle police department, Tracy sees opportunities to reopen the investigation into her sister’s murder. What she doesn’t realize is that those actions will lead to intense danger for herself and others.

This story grabs the reader in so many ways, emotionally, as a thriller, and as a courtroom curiosity. Robert Dugoni is a bestselling author including this Tracy Crosswhite series, the David Sloane mystery series, and also stand-alone books. He’s recently been nominated for the Edgar Award for Best Paperback Original for The 7th Canon. His books, including My Sister’s Grave, are very well-researched in all aspects. The characters are especially memorable and true to life, skillfully described in the course of the story through observation, and also through comments and reactions of other characters in the book. During parts of the legal court scenes you’ll almost be holding your breath with anticipation. And the underlying danger that seeps into every scene will thrill and chill you.

Part 1 of this book begins with a quote from Sir William Blackstone, Commentaries on the Laws of England: “Better that ten guilty persons escape than that one innocent suffer.” How does this important premise play a part in the interesting plot for this book? Here’s an opportunity to explore your feelings about the legal system from several different and important perspectives.

This book also led me to ponder why readers like me are so attracted to murder mysteries. It’s not the incredible cruelty, violence and struggle for that final breath. Reading this book I became so engaged by the characters, almost as a reflection of people in my own life. This story became a reminder that it can all be taken away in an instant: the caring relationship, the love, the joy, the person. The mystery novel reminds us to fully live and love every moment while it’s here.

Thereby Hangs a Tale. . . .

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is a writer, project manager and volunteer at the Edmonds Library. Follow her via her blog here or on Twitter @wendywrites1.