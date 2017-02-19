Regional Fire Authority governance on Lynnwood City Council agenda Feb. 21

A discussion about possible governance structures and related policy issues for the proposed Regional Fire Authority (RFA) is on the Lynnwood City Council meeting agenda for Tuesday, Feb. 21 (rescheduled from Monday due to the Presidents Day holiday).

Councilmember Geore Hurst, who chairs the RFA Planning Committee, will lead a discussion aimed at determining council preferences on governance options. Those will then be shared with the planning committee, which is developing recommendations for consideration by the Fire District 1 Board of Commissioners of the Fire District and Lynnwood City Council. You can learn more about the RFA here.

Also on the council agenda:

– Interviews with History & Heritage Board applicant Crys Donovan and Arts Commission applicant Robert Gutcheck.

– A presentation on the Alliance for Housing Affordability work plan and budget.

– A report from YWCA Executive Director Mary Anne Dillon about the YWCA grant to address homelessness.

– A report on Association for Washington Cities action days.

– A discussion of proposed amendments to rezone from Limited Business (B-2) zone to Planned Regional Shopping Center several parcels in the area of 188th Street Southwest.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. You can see the complete agenda here.